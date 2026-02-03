'My newly discovered passion' - Clara Koppenburg signs for Tudor as she makes the switch to gravel racing in 2026

German racer will make her debut for the Swiss squad at Spanish stage race Santa Vall on February 14

Clara Koppenburg is swapping road racing for gravel this season after becoming Tudor Pro Cycling's first woman rider.

The German has raced on the road for Bigla, WNT-Rotor, Paule Ka, Rally, Cofidis, and EF Education-Oatly since turning professional back in 2015, but she'll switch surfaces in the 2026 season.

Koppenburg, 30, has the 2019 Setmana Ciclista Valenciana as the main achievement on her road racing palmarès, but has explored gravel racing more and more. The latter part of the 2025 season saw her take on several events, finishing fifth at the UCI Gravel World Series in Girona and sixth at the Gravel Burn stage race in South Africa.

Tudor said that the results "lit the fire for her new passion", and she'll now join men's rider Jan Stöckli on the Swiss team's gravel racing squad.

Koppenburg and Stöckli are set to make their Tudor gravel debuts on February 14 at the two-day Santa Vall race in Spain. Their main targets for the season will come at The Traka and Unbound Gravel in May.

