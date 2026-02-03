'My newly discovered passion' - Clara Koppenburg signs for Tudor as she makes the switch to gravel racing in 2026

Clara Koppenburg has made the switch to gravel racing in 2026

Clara Koppenburg is swapping road racing for gravel this season after becoming Tudor Pro Cycling's first woman rider.

The German has raced on the road for Bigla, WNT-Rotor, Paule Ka, Rally, Cofidis, and EF Education-Oatly since turning professional back in 2015, but she'll switch surfaces in the 2026 season.

Koppenburg, 30, has the 2019 Setmana Ciclista Valenciana as the main achievement on her road racing palmarès, but has explored gravel racing more and more. The latter part of the 2025 season saw her take on several events, finishing fifth at the UCI Gravel World Series in Girona and sixth at the Gravel Burn stage race in South Africa.

Tudor said that the results "lit the fire for her new passion", and she'll now join men's rider Jan Stöckli on the Swiss team's gravel racing squad.

"I'm happy and feel privileged to pursue my newly discovered passion for gravel racing at Tudor Pro Cycling," Koppenburg said upon signing the deal.

"At the first training camp in December, the whole team welcomed me warmly and fully supported me. During the past season, with quite a few ups and downs in road cycling, I felt I needed a change and a new challenge.

"After signing up for a gravel race, I realised how much energy and happiness it brought me, leading me to shift my focus and begin a new chapter in my cycling career. I look forward to starting the race season.

"I will test myself at the most challenging Gravel events and proudly represent the Tudor shield in off-road racing. I am committed to making the most of this opportunity, inspiring and leaving my mark in gravel racing."

Koppenburg and Stöckli are set to make their Tudor gravel debuts on February 14 at the two-day Santa Vall race in Spain. Their main targets for the season will come at The Traka and Unbound Gravel in May.

"Welcoming Clara Koppenburg to Tudor Pro Cycling marks a proud moment for us," said Tudor Pro Cycling CEO and co-owner Raphael Meyer.

"We are thrilled to have secured a promising Gravel rider and to broaden our roster with such an inspiring individual. Clara embodies our core values and, as our first female rider, enhances the diversity of athletes at Tudor Pro Cycling."