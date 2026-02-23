'Maybe we don’t have the strongest guy outright, but together we can make things happen' – Oscar Onley and Kévin Vauquelin deliver promising start for Ineos Grenadiers' new GC core

Still room for improvement, but both riders had a smooth start to life with the British team as Filippo Ganna wins a stage

FOIA, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 19: Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 52nd Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2026, Stage 2 a 183.5km stage from Portimao to Foia (Monchique) 882m on February 19, 2026 in Foia, Portugal. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Onley and the Ineos train in Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may have been Filippo Ganna who delivered an actual win for the team, but perhaps the real success for Ineos Grenadiers at the Volta ao Algarve came in the form of two quietly positive showings for their new GC riders, Oscar Onley and Kévin Vauquelin.

Onley and Vauquelin, both new signings for 2026, made their debuts for Ineos in Portugal last week, the start of a campaign which will see them both focusing on the Tour de France as the British team look to return to the podium of the race they once dominated.