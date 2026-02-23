'Maybe we don’t have the strongest guy outright, but together we can make things happen' – Oscar Onley and Kévin Vauquelin deliver promising start for Ineos Grenadiers' new GC core

It may have been Filippo Ganna who delivered an actual win for the team, but perhaps the real success for Ineos Grenadiers at the Volta ao Algarve came in the form of two quietly positive showings for their new GC riders, Oscar Onley and Kévin Vauquelin.

Onley and Vauquelin, both new signings for 2026, made their debuts for Ineos in Portugal last week, the start of a campaign which will see them both focusing on the Tour de France as the British team look to return to the podium of the race they once dominated.

Though neither took a stand-out win on debut, it was a consistent week for both riders, with Onley finishing a close second on the final stage to take fourth overall, whilst Vauquelin finished just 18 seconds further down in fifth.