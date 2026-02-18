'I don't feel any pressure to perform straight away' – Oscar Onley starts 'figuring out' Ineos Grenadiers at Volta ao Algarve with Tour de France the clear target

'It's no secret that the Tour is the main focus for the year, for myself and for the team' says the 23-year-old who made late transfer

Oscar Onley is stepping into a new phase of his career as he lines up for his first race with Ineos Grenadiers at Volta ao Algarve on Wednesday but the 23-year-old isn't heading into the five-stage race in Portugal with the weight of early expectations, not given the priority of the season clearly lies in July.

The 23-year-old rider had originally been expecting to begin 2026 racing in Australia at the Tour Down Under, though that was before a late transfer from Picnic PostNL to Ineos Grenadiers was agreed upon late in December. After that his new team were quick to realign the season to work with its goals, and the main one has been made unequivocally clear.

The signing of Onley is clearly a key plank in the team's goal of once again putting a rider on the top step of the Tour de France podium as the British rider, along with another new signing Kévin Vauquelin, both finished in the top ten overall in 2025 – Onley in fourth and the French rider in seventh.

Both will be lining up at a race in Ineos Grenadiers kit for the first time at Vila Real de Santo António on stage 1 of Volta ao Algarve after training with the team in Tenerife. They will be racing in Portugal alongside Thymen Arensman, Filippo Ganna, Kim Heiduk, Laurens De Plus and Bob Jungels.

