Will Oscar Onley stay with Picnic PostNL for 2026? 'We'll see' says Scottish rider after interest from 'probably 15 teams'

'It's still things up in the air a little bit' says rider who has been linked with Ineos Grenadiers despite two years remaining on current contract

Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) at the front of the group on the slopes of Mt Buffalo, the final stage of the Tour of Bright
Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) at the front of the group on the slopes of Mt Buffalo, the final stage of the Tour of Bright (Image credit: Jean-Pierre Ronco / Tour of Bright 2025)

When Oscar Onley joined Picnic PostNL's WorldTour squad in 2023, fast-tracking his step up from the development squad, the Scottish rider secured an unusually long deal, taking his contract through to the end of 2027. In the years since, plenty has changed for the rapidly developing rider, and the next change that could be on the cards is his team.

It may be late in the season, but even as the 23-year-old was rounding out his early pre-season training in Australia, with a hit out at the Tour of Bright, the doubt was rising. Will the rider who came fourth overall at the Tour de France this year still be in Picnic Post NL colours in 2026?

Onley is undoubtedly a valuable asset for Picnic PostNL, delivering the squad's biggest UCI points haul by far in 2025 – more than the next three top point scorers in the team combined – and with enormous potential for the next two seasons given his rapidly accelerating trajectory. The squad, which operates on a more slender budget than most, isn't the only one that can see his worth, and it appears that the rider is firmly in the sights of others with more cash to splash on a potential contract buyout.

"And you know … you also have to capitalise on what I've done this year, but, yeah, I can't really say so much just now."

