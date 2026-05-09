'He was stopped there forever' - brutal Giro d'Italia crash sees GC contender Derek Gee-West injured and lose time after long lone chase

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Canadian manages to limit losses to a minute as neutralised race restarted before he regains contact with main group

NESSEBAR, BULGARIA - MAY 08: Derek Gee-West of Canada and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 1 a 147km stage from Nessebar to Burgas / #UCIWT / on May 08, 2026 in Nessebar, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek) at the start of the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Derek Gee-West's Giro d'Italia GC chances took a significant but far from decisive hit after the Canadian was caught up in the massive crash that ripped through the race some 23 kilometres from the finish of stage 2. However, the damage done was not just because of his heavy fall and lone pursuit of the peloton that followed.

Gee-West was still regaining ground when the neutralised race restarted before the Lidl-Trek racer could actually make contact with the main group of favourites. 

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Lidl-Trek sports director Bernie Eisel stopped to check on injured riders not from his team, such as Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who fell badly and suffered an important cut in his head. Yates could complete the stage, but as Eisel told Cyclingnews, it was a “very tough crash.”

"To see a rider like Adam Yates there like that -  I wanted to give him a little bit of support and see how he is… he seemed ok," Eisel recounted, "and then we caught up with Derek and the race was neutralised."