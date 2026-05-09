'They crashed just in front of me, it was pretty close' – Jonas Vingegaard says attacking Giro d'Italia stage 2 finale was 'safest' option after narrowly avoiding mass pile-up

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'I just hope everyone is OK. I don't like crashes like this. I'm really thinking about everyone who crashed' says Dane after chaotic finish

VELIKO TARNOVO, BULGARIA - MAY 09: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes in the breakaway during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 2 a 221km stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2026 in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) attacks on final climb (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the second mass crash in as many days shook up the Giro d'Italia in Bulgaria, overall favourite Jonas Vingegaard was almost among the victims of the nasty incident which occurred on a wet descent with 23.3km to go, avoiding it by the skin of his teeth. 

Vingegaard was well-positioned by the yellow and black jerseys of Visma-Lease a Bike throughout the long 221km stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo, but he was just one spot behind and to the right of the first UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider who went down, taking down a further 20 or so riders with him

Understandably shaken up having been the victim of similar crashes in the past – at Itzulia Basque Country in 2024, for example – Vingegaard's thoughts were with his competitors who came down, with Jay Vine, Marc Soler and Ådne Holter all being forced to abandon due to their injuries. 

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"Well, they crashed just in front of me, so it was pretty close," Vingegaard told a small group of reporters, after being asked if he felt any déjà vu from that infamous Basque Country crash.

In the Visma-Lease a Bike car behind, sports director Marc Reef confirmed that they had mixed emotions after first hearing that some of their riders had gone down – Wilco Kelderman and Tim Rex, but this was not confirmed yet – and then finding out that Vingegaard had escaped the crash. 