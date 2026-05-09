'They crashed just in front of me, it was pretty close' – Jonas Vingegaard says attacking Giro d'Italia stage 2 finale was 'safest' option after narrowly avoiding mass pile-up

As the second mass crash in as many days shook up the Giro d'Italia in Bulgaria, overall favourite Jonas Vingegaard was almost among the victims of the nasty incident which occurred on a wet descent with 23.3km to go, avoiding it by the skin of his teeth.

Vingegaard was well-positioned by the yellow and black jerseys of Visma-Lease a Bike throughout the long 221km stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo, but he was just one spot behind and to the right of the first UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider who went down, taking down a further 20 or so riders with him.

Understandably shaken up having been the victim of similar crashes in the past – at Itzulia Basque Country in 2024, for example – Vingegaard's thoughts were with his competitors who came down, with Jay Vine, Marc Soler and Ådne Holter all being forced to abandon due to their injuries.

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Vingegaard warmed down on the turbo trainer as journalists waited to hear from the pink jersey, and after a shower and some time for reflection on the team bus, he confirmed just how close it was to all going wrong on Giro debut.

"Well, they crashed just in front of me, so it was pretty close," Vingegaard told a small group of reporters, after being asked if he felt any déjà vu from that infamous Basque Country crash.

"Yeah, it was different, but sure. It was a nasty crash; it looked like it was very slippery, and I just hope everyone is OK. I don't like crashes like this. I'm really thinking about everyone who crashed."

In the Visma-Lease a Bike car behind, sports director Marc Reef confirmed that they had mixed emotions after first hearing that some of their riders had gone down – Wilco Kelderman and Tim Rex, but this was not confirmed yet – and then finding out that Vingegaard had escaped the crash.

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"I think everybody was close; it was almost in the first row that they went down. So in that situation, we heard over the radio immediately that there were riders from Visma on the ground, but also at the same moment, the riders said that Jonas went through," said Reef after debriefing with his riders at the team bus.

"Of course, you're happy in one moment that he's through, but in the same moment you're scared because the speed was really high, and we saw the fence on the side of the road, but luckily both [Rex and Kelderman] could step back on the bike in the first place. But we'll have to wait and see for the consequences."

Having got away from the incident intact, Visma were one of the teams who lit up the remaining 18km, after it was decided that the then neutralised race was safe to get going again.