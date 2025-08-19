Richard Carapaz to miss Vuelta a España, target World Championships

EF Education-EasyPost Grand Tour contender Richard Carapaz will not compete at the upcoming Vuelta a España after being unable to train properly because of an infection that led to his withdrawal from the team for the Tour de France.

However, the Ecuadorian rider, who finished on the podium of the Giro d'Italia earlier this year, is almost fully recovered and setting his goals on the late-season Italian classics and the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda.

"After the illness I had, I had to stop several times as I couldn't train for more than two or three days at a time," Carapaz said. "Now in Ecuador, I'm trying to get back to normal with training and continue moving forward with what we had planned. I'm almost fully recovered now.

"Now, the next goals we've set are the Italian classics, especially Il Lombardia, and also the World Championships in Rwanda."

The World Championships elite men's road race route in Kigali will feature 5,475 metres of climbing over 276.5 kilometres with Mount Kigali - a 5.9km climb that averages almost 7% - comes just outside 100km to go. It's a rare Worlds course that caters to climbers.

"It's a very special World Championship for me, where I have a big opportunity, and I want to prepare for it the best way possible. That's why I came to Ecuador: to do some altitude training, regain motivation, and focus 100%. Certain factors play in our favor, and we want to make the most of them."

EF Education-EasyPost for the 2025 Vuelta a España

Archie Ryan during the Cadel Evans road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Carapaz out of the Vuelta, the team will field a young squad looking to make an impression over three weeks of racing on a mountainous route, attacking each stage as if it was a one-day race, according to the team's press release.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Archie Ryan, Markel Beloki, Lukas Nerurkar, and Jardi van der Lee will make their Grand Tour debuts when the Vuelta starts in Torino, Italy on Saturday and will be joined by experienced riders Esteban Chaves and James Shaw, with Madis Mihkels and Sean Quinn rounding out the eight-man team.

Chaves will be racing in the 17th Grand Tour of his career and is looking forward to making the race a good experience for the younger riders.

"I remember when I did my first Grand Tour many, many years ago. I was always watching what the older guys were doing. That is going to be a challenge and a big responsibility as well," Chaves said.

"If I do a bad race or am moody or complain too much, they will take that on. And I don't want that for them. I want to create a great memory for them in the future. My very first Grand Tour, I had a really nice time. It was tough, but I learned a lot, and had a great time.

"Of course, we want to win. If I can win myself, that would be great. But also, as a team, we have really, really good talent for the Vuelta and if we manage the race well and play it to our strengths, there are many, many chances for victories for us."

Shaw, too, has been tasked with acting like an older brother for his teammates.

"I didn't quite think I'd be ready for that role before I was 30, but I do think it is important that everyone has someone to look up to," Shaw said. "There are plenty of people in the team for the young guys to look up to, not just myself. Esteban has been up there in a few grandies. He can push on the pedals pretty well!"

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.