'A big disappointment' – Ineos GC 'priorities' leave Ben Turner wondering at Giro d'Italia after dropping to help Egan Bernal and missing out on stage win

Ben Turner was left wondering what if at the finish of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia, having sprinted to fourth from the reduced group in Cosenza after Netcompany Ineos' GC priorities meant he had to use some of his power to help Egan Bernal.

The former Tour de France and Giro winner was dropped surprisingly with 44.6km to go on the single categorised climb of the day, the only real overall contender to do so, after Movistar decided to light the race up on the Cozzo Tunno.

With only GC co-leader Thymen Arensman and Turner left in the group, the duty of bringing the Colombian champion back to the group of favourites fell to the Brit, who duly accepted and managed to pilot Bernal back across the 30-second deficit in time before the finish.

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But once the reduced sprint for the stage win opened up, Turner was unable to match the likes of eventual winner Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), having spent his bullets in the 40km prior. Left slightly ejected as he caught his breath back at a fence past the finish, he couldn't hold in his frustration.

"It feels like a big disappointment to be fair, but – well, I don't know, I had good legs. It was good to look after Egan, and I'm really happy he didn't lose time," said Turner.

"Personally, I had good legs, so that was nice. I was climbing with some really good guys, and there were not many left. It was nice to have that feeling again, so it was good to know the shape is there at least."

Pressed to wonder what could've been had he not had to protect Bernal's GC, he knew the fight for the win could've been much closer. He already has a stage win from the Vuelta, after developing into a versatile sprinter, but he was not able to show it off on Tuesday; the team's GC focus came first.

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"For sure, I had a lot of legs today. I think it would've been maybe a different result in the end otherwise, but look, we're here to do a team job, we have priorities," he said.

"I'm really proud of the performance we did as a team, and I think we're riding really well as a group, so I'm looking forward to the rest of the days."

Veteran Australian Jack Haig also confirmed at the finish that this had been the plan all along for Ineos, knowing that Bernal and co-leader Arensman could both come under pressure on the 14km climb.