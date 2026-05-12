'A big disappointment' – Ineos GC 'priorities' leave Ben Turner wondering at Giro d'Italia after dropping to help Egan Bernal and missing out on stage win

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British rider wonders what if at the finish but says he's 'really happy' Colombian leader didn't lose time

Ben Turner of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team meets the media press after the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 4 a 138km stage from Catanzaro to Cosenza
Ben Turner at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Turner was left wondering what if at the finish of stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia, having sprinted to fourth from the reduced group in Cosenza after Netcompany Ineos' GC priorities meant he had to use some of his power to help Egan Bernal.

The former Tour de France and Giro winner was dropped surprisingly with 44.6km to go on the single categorised climb of the day, the only real overall contender to do so, after Movistar decided to light the race up on the Cozzo Tunno.

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But once the reduced sprint for the stage win opened up, Turner was unable to match the likes of eventual winner Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), having spent his bullets in the 40km prior. Left slightly ejected as he caught his breath back at a fence past the finish, he couldn't hold in his frustration.

"It feels like a big disappointment to be fair, but – well, I don't know, I had good legs. It was good to look after Egan, and I'm really happy he didn't lose time," said Turner.