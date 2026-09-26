CRO Race: Paul Magnier finally gets his victory on stage 5 with mighty sprint

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Frenchman beats Rui Oliveira and Tim Torn Teutenberg to the line in Sveta Nedelja

Frenchman Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) roars in celebration after winning stage 5 of the CRO Race
(Image credit: SPORT-IT/CRO Race)
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After an unsuccessful four days of action at the CRO Race, Paul Magnier finally got the victory he was searching for on stage 5, benefiting from a perfect Soudal-QuickStep lead-out.

With the category 2 Plesivica climb coming in the last 25km of the route, it was far from a simple job for the Belgian team to deliver Magnier to the win, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG pacing hard and several attacks being launched before the summit.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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