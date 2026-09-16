Tour of Slovakia: Paul Magnier wins by a country mile in stage 1 sprint

Race Results
By
Published

After winning four stages last year, the Soudal-QuickStep sprinter is at it again

HEILBRONN, GERMANY - AUGUST 23: Stage winner Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step reacts after the 40th Deutschland Tour 2026, Stage 4 a 156.5km stage from Heilbronn to Heilbronn / #UCIWT / on August 23, 2026 in Heilbronn, Germany. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) delivered on his favourite status on stage 1 of the Tour of Slovakia, sprinting to victory by a country mile.

The 22-year-old Frenchman won four of the five stages of this race – also known as the Okola Slovenska – 12 months ago, and has only got better since then, winning three stages and the points classification at the Giro d'Italia in May.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.