Tim Merlier edges Dylan Groenewegen to win Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) out-sprinted Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) to win Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen for a second time in two years. WærenskjoldUno-X Mobility's Søren completed the podium as the top sprinters put on a show for the shootout in Koolscamp.

The fastman from Soudal notched his 11th victory of the season and held off a charge from his Dutch rival on the far right side of the road. Groenewegen now has five runner-up spots at the Belgian race, last winning in 2018.

Friday's 180.2km escapade was a 12-lap circuit around Koolskamp in West Flanders. Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen, also known as Koolscamp Koers, is the first in a trio of Belgian races for the weekend, followed Saturday by Flandrien 0.0 Classic and Sunday by Gooikse Pijl.

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For the opener, each circuit covers close to 17km, and flat the entire way. Last year's winner Jonathan Milan was not present, which opened a huge opportunity for the rest of the previous podium, Groenewegen and Merlier, both former winners. Back after a year's absence was Philipsen, a winner in 2023.

Seven riders jumped away after 22km, and they opened a gap of 2:30 across the next two circuits. In the group were Alex Kirsch (Cofidis), Alexys Brunel (TotalEnergies), Born De Bobbelaere (VolkerWessels), Victor Vercouillie (Flanders-Baloise), Rokas Adomaitis (Energus Cycling), Guillaume Visser (EEW-VDK Cycling) and Gaetan Warnier (Dovy Keukens-FCC Cycling).

The breakaway of the day passes through Koolscamp finish line on one of the middle circuits (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the break approached the start of the ninth lap, six remained with the margin cut in half, De Bobbelaere dropped. Another lap later and Adomaitis and Brunel faded from the front. The peloton began to stretch out into a single line, driven by Alpecin-Premier Tech.

The four riders remaining at the front carried only a 24-second advantage with two-and-a-half laps to go, 40km. Alpecin, Groupama, Soudal-QuickStep and Unibet Rose Rockets riders sensed it was time to make the catch as they moved to the front, but a trio resisted at the front.

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Movement through crosswinds saw Kirsch, Warnier and Vercouillie holding a slim lead as several attacks from behind failed. Once on the bell lap, the sprint teams had made their catch to settle accounts in a traditional bunch finish.

From Pittem with a direct line of 4km to go, Lidl-Trek and Uno-X Mobility positioned at the front of the peloton. Under the 1km to go kit, it was Unibet Rose Rockets taking over the pace, but they could not hold off the red-hot Merlier.

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