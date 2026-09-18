Tim Merlier edges Dylan Groenewegen to win Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen

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Søren Wærenskjold takes third from fast bunch finish in Koolscamp

Tim Merlier of Soudal-QuickStep wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen 2026
Tim Merlier of Soudal-QuickStep wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) out-sprinted Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) to win Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen for a second time in two years. WærenskjoldUno-X Mobility's Søren completed the podium as the top sprinters put on a show for the shootout in Koolscamp.

The fastman from Soudal notched his 11th victory of the season and held off a charge from his Dutch rival on the far right side of the road. Groenewegen now has five runner-up spots at the Belgian race, last winning in 2018.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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