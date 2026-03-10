Start times for the Paris-Nice stage 3 team time trial

Early start for Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike, Ineos Grenadiers off later on

COULANGES-LES-NEVERS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: Matteo Jorgenson of The United States, Edoardo Affini of Italy, Victor Campenaerts of Belgium, Per Strand Hagenes of Norway, Bart Lemmen of The Netherlands, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, Axel Zingle of France and Team Visma | Lease A Bike compete during the 83rd Paris - Nice 2025, Stage 3 a 28.4km team time trial stage from Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Nevers / #UCIWT / on March 11, 2025 in Coulanges-les-Nevers, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Visma-Lease a Bike at last year's Paris-Nice TTT (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jump to:

It's an important day at Paris-Nice, with stage 3 marking a team time trial that will shape the overall race as well as provide key learnings ahead of this summer's Tour de France.

The team time trial has not been a common discipline in recent years but takes on new importance this year with the opening stage of the Tour de France kicking off with a TTT in Barcelona this summer.

Four-time Tour champ Tadej Pogačar is not at Paris-Nice but two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is, with a strong Visma-Lease a Bike line-up. Likewise, Ineos Grenadiers are here with their leadership trio for the Tour: Oscar Onley, Carlos Rodríguez, and Kévin Vauquelin.

Paris-Nice stage 3 TTT start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Team

Start Time

Picnic-PostNL

15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 10:10 ET

Jayco-AlUla

15:14 CET / 14:14 GMT / 10:14 ET

Pinarello-Q36.5

15:18 CET / 14:18 GMT / 10:18 ET

Groupama-FDJ United

15:22 CET / 14:22 GMT / 10:22 ET

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:26 CET / 14:26 GMT / 10:26 ET

TotalEnergies

15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT / 10:30 ET

Visma-Lease a Bike

15:34 CET / 14:34 GMT / 10:34 ET

Bahrain Victorious

15:38 CET / 14:38 GMT / 10:38 ET

Movistar

15:42 CET / 14:42 GMT / 10:42 ET

Soudal-QuickStep

15:46 CET / 14:46 GMT / 10:46 ET

Cofidis

15:50 CET / 14:50 GMT / 10:50 ET

Decathlon CMA CGM

15:54 CET / 14:54 GMT / 10:54 ET

Lotto-Intermarché

15:58 CET / 14:58 GMT / 10:58 ET

Alpecin-Premier Tech

16:02 CET / 15:02 GMT / 11:02 ET

Uno-X Mobility

16:06 CET / 15:06 GMT / 11:06 ET

Tudor Pro Cycling

16:10 CET / 15:10 GMT / 11:10 ET

Lidl-Trek

16:14 CET / 15:14 GMT / 11:14 ET

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:18 CET / 15:18 GMT / 11:18 ET

XDS-Astana

16:22 CET / 15:22 GMT / 11:22 ET

Ineos Grenadiers

16:26 CET / 15:26 GMT / 11:26 ET

NSN Cycling Team

16:30 CET / 15:30 GMT / 11:30 ET

EF Education-EasyPost

16:34 CET / 15:34 GMT / 11:34 ET

