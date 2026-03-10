Start times for the Paris-Nice stage 3 team time trial

It's an important day at Paris-Nice, with stage 3 marking a team time trial that will shape the overall race as well as provide key learnings ahead of this summer's Tour de France.

The team time trial has not been a common discipline in recent years but takes on new importance this year with the opening stage of the Tour de France kicking off with a TTT in Barcelona this summer.

The Paris-Nice TTT today measures 23.5km, just 3.5km shorter than the Barcelona TTT at the Tour, albeit less punchy in its climbing. There's a long drag from kilometre 13 to kilometre 19, before more of a downhill run to the line.

The first team is off at 15:10 local time, whilst the last team, EF Education-EasyPost and yellow jersey Luke Lamperti, will start at 16:34 CET.

Four-time Tour champ Tadej Pogačar is not at Paris-Nice but two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is, with a strong Visma-Lease a Bike line-up. Likewise, Ineos Grenadiers are here with their leadership trio for the Tour: Oscar Onley, Carlos Rodríguez, and Kévin Vauquelin.

As well as dialling in cohesion for the Tour, it's a big moment for Paris-Nice as a whole and this week's GC battle. Big differences can be expected in team time trials, which will shape the race ahead of the mountains to come.

Paris-Nice stage 3 TTT start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Start Time Picnic-PostNL 15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 10:10 ET Jayco-AlUla 15:14 CET / 14:14 GMT / 10:14 ET Pinarello-Q36.5 15:18 CET / 14:18 GMT / 10:18 ET Groupama-FDJ United 15:22 CET / 14:22 GMT / 10:22 ET UAE Team Emirates-XRG 15:26 CET / 14:26 GMT / 10:26 ET TotalEnergies 15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT / 10:30 ET Visma-Lease a Bike 15:34 CET / 14:34 GMT / 10:34 ET Bahrain Victorious 15:38 CET / 14:38 GMT / 10:38 ET Movistar 15:42 CET / 14:42 GMT / 10:42 ET Soudal-QuickStep 15:46 CET / 14:46 GMT / 10:46 ET Cofidis 15:50 CET / 14:50 GMT / 10:50 ET Decathlon CMA CGM 15:54 CET / 14:54 GMT / 10:54 ET Lotto-Intermarché 15:58 CET / 14:58 GMT / 10:58 ET Alpecin-Premier Tech 16:02 CET / 15:02 GMT / 11:02 ET Uno-X Mobility 16:06 CET / 15:06 GMT / 11:06 ET Tudor Pro Cycling 16:10 CET / 15:10 GMT / 11:10 ET Lidl-Trek 16:14 CET / 15:14 GMT / 11:14 ET Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 16:18 CET / 15:18 GMT / 11:18 ET XDS-Astana 16:22 CET / 15:22 GMT / 11:22 ET Ineos Grenadiers 16:26 CET / 15:26 GMT / 11:26 ET NSN Cycling Team 16:30 CET / 15:30 GMT / 11:30 ET EF Education-EasyPost 16:34 CET / 15:34 GMT / 11:34 ET