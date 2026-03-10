Start times for the Paris-Nice stage 3 team time trial
Early start for Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike, Ineos Grenadiers off later on
It's an important day at Paris-Nice, with stage 3 marking a team time trial that will shape the overall race as well as provide key learnings ahead of this summer's Tour de France.
The team time trial has not been a common discipline in recent years but takes on new importance this year with the opening stage of the Tour de France kicking off with a TTT in Barcelona this summer.
The Paris-Nice TTT today measures 23.5km, just 3.5km shorter than the Barcelona TTT at the Tour, albeit less punchy in its climbing. There's a long drag from kilometre 13 to kilometre 19, before more of a downhill run to the line.Article continues below
The first team is off at 15:10 local time, whilst the last team, EF Education-EasyPost and yellow jersey Luke Lamperti, will start at 16:34 CET.
Four-time Tour champ Tadej Pogačar is not at Paris-Nice but two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard is, with a strong Visma-Lease a Bike line-up. Likewise, Ineos Grenadiers are here with their leadership trio for the Tour: Oscar Onley, Carlos Rodríguez, and Kévin Vauquelin.
As well as dialling in cohesion for the Tour, it's a big moment for Paris-Nice as a whole and this week's GC battle. Big differences can be expected in team time trials, which will shape the race ahead of the mountains to come.
Paris-Nice stage 3 TTT start times
Team
Start Time
Picnic-PostNL
15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 10:10 ET
Jayco-AlUla
15:14 CET / 14:14 GMT / 10:14 ET
Pinarello-Q36.5
15:18 CET / 14:18 GMT / 10:18 ET
Groupama-FDJ United
15:22 CET / 14:22 GMT / 10:22 ET
UAE Team Emirates-XRG
15:26 CET / 14:26 GMT / 10:26 ET
TotalEnergies
15:30 CET / 14:30 GMT / 10:30 ET
Visma-Lease a Bike
15:34 CET / 14:34 GMT / 10:34 ET
Bahrain Victorious
15:38 CET / 14:38 GMT / 10:38 ET
Movistar
15:42 CET / 14:42 GMT / 10:42 ET
Soudal-QuickStep
15:46 CET / 14:46 GMT / 10:46 ET
Cofidis
15:50 CET / 14:50 GMT / 10:50 ET
Decathlon CMA CGM
15:54 CET / 14:54 GMT / 10:54 ET
Lotto-Intermarché
15:58 CET / 14:58 GMT / 10:58 ET
Alpecin-Premier Tech
16:02 CET / 15:02 GMT / 11:02 ET
Uno-X Mobility
16:06 CET / 15:06 GMT / 11:06 ET
Tudor Pro Cycling
16:10 CET / 15:10 GMT / 11:10 ET
Lidl-Trek
16:14 CET / 15:14 GMT / 11:14 ET
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:18 CET / 15:18 GMT / 11:18 ET
XDS-Astana
16:22 CET / 15:22 GMT / 11:22 ET
Ineos Grenadiers
16:26 CET / 15:26 GMT / 11:26 ET
NSN Cycling Team
16:30 CET / 15:30 GMT / 11:30 ET
EF Education-EasyPost
16:34 CET / 15:34 GMT / 11:34 ET
