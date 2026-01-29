Gravel Races 2026

The elite men's peloton in action during the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships in Maastricht, Netherlands

Gravel has a lot of traction, and we're not talking tyres. Events for all levels of riders across dirt roads, rocky ravines and various mixed-surfaced terrrain continue to proliferate around the globe, while individual and collections of races take root with legendary status.

The Traka 360 and Unbound Gravel 200 are now among the top races that professional athletes target across the season, as standalone events and as pillars for the Gravel Earth Series and Life Time Grand Prix, respectively. The UCI Gravel World Series has nearly quadrupled in size since the collection of qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships began four years ago, allowing riders to pick and choose just one event to gain entry into racing for rainbow jerseys.

Independent events have raised the bar for attention and have become a tapestry of tantalising travel destinations. The Rift used to be part of GES, but now shines bright as a solo event in July in Iceland. Valley of Tears Gravel Race in Turkey, Texas has gained attention each March for a massive $45,000 cash payout across top finishers in a gravel criterium and a gravel race expected to be 93 miles in length.

GRVL Events own and operate a trio of races - RADL GRVL in Australia, SBT GRVL in the US and FNLD GRVL in Finland - but there is no association for accumulated points in a series. Each race offers prize money and distinct awards for that region.

The number of national championships in gravel are also on the rise, last year around 14 countries awarded prizes for at national competitions. In 2026, Continental Championships will be held for gravel, the Oceania region joining African, Nordic and European regional events.

Gravel and off-road stage races attract top talent with Cape Epic's two-rider teams racing 700km over eight days in March and a second edition of Gravel Burn featuring 800km across seven days in October, both events in South Africa.

Cyclingnews has assembled a list of leading gravel competitions for the 2026 calendar year. We'll provide race reports from stops of the UCI Gravel World Series, Gravel Earth Series and Life Time Grand Prix, as well as news from other top races around the globe.

Here is a snapshot of the top individual one-day and stage race gravel races, as well as summaries of the larger gravel series for pro riders. Follow along to keep track of the action.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top individual off-road races 2026 Date Race Location Estimated Distance January 23 RADL GRVL p/b Quad Lock McLauren Vale, South Australia 127km February 1 Old Man Winter Bike Rally Lyons, Colorado USA 120km February 7 BMC Rock Cobbler Bakersfield, California USA 128km March 1 Great Otway Gravel Grind Forrest, Vic, Australia 97km March 6-7 Valley of Tears Gravel Criterium and Race Turkey, Texas USA 148km March 13-14 The Mid South Stillwater, Oklahoma 161km March 15-22 Absa Cape Epic Western Cape, South Africa 692km March 21 Rattlesnake Gravel Grind Sweetwater, Texas 169km May 30-31 Ponderosa Pines/Australian Championships Mount Crawford, SA, Australia 102km May 16 Rule of 3 Bentonville, Arkansas USA 185km May 16 Stetina's Paydirt Carson City, Nevada USA 111km May 30 Life Time Unbound Gravel XL 350 Emporia, Kansas USA 563km June 19 Bavarian Bike 'n Brews MTB Leavenworth, Washington USA 38.5km June 20 Octopus Gravel Andermatt, Switzerland 8 climbs June 28 SBT GRVL Race Steamboat Sprints, Colorado USA 182km July 18 The Rift Hvolsvöllur, Iceland 200km Juy 19 FoCo Fondo Fort Collins, Colorado USA 190km August 9 FNLD GRVL Lahti, Finland 177km August 9 Heathland Gravel Terhills, Maasmechelen, Belgium 160km August 29 Wasatch All-Road Heber City, Utah USA 132km September 26 The Rad Dirt Fest Trinidad, Colorado USA 177km October 25-31 Gravel Burn Knysna, South Africa 850km November 30-December 5 Gorilla Gravel Kigali, Rwanda 425km

UCI Gravel World Series

In 2026, the UCI GravelKing Gravel World Series returns as the largest collection of races, now with 45 events in 32 countries, having grown from just a dozen events in 2022.

The appeal of the events is not an overall prize or payout, but qualification for the UCI Gravel World Championships. The top 25% of finishers in pro and age-specific categories earn invitations to compete for rainbow stripes in the fall, which in 2026 will be in Western Australia.

Check out the full calendar of events for the UCI GravelKing Gravel World Series in 2026.

Gravel Earth Series

Elite men's top 10 for 2025 Gravel Earth Series, won by Magnus Bak Klaris of PAS Racing (centre) (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – Ranxo Gravel – Roger Salanova)

Next in line with a strong calendar of global events is the Gravel Earth Series, which has 11 events in six countries confirmed for 2026.

The majority of the races are now owned by The Traka organisation, which include two-day season opener Santa Vall and the anchor events, The Traka 200 and The Traka 360, all three events in Spain.

Organised by Klassmark, a new entry, Cuckoo Iceland, was announced in the fall as a 12th event, but is no longer on the calendar. The top 10 GES finishers in the Pro category will share equally in a €25,000 prize purse.

Check out the 2026 calendar for the Gravel Earth Series.

Life Time Grand Prix

Unbound Gravel races cover remote dirt roads across the Flint Hills of Kansas (Image credit: Life Time)

In the US, considered the home of gravel racing, the Life Time Grand Prix continues for a fifth season, now with a $350,000 overall series prize purse for the top 10 men and women, plus a $2,500 pro finisher payout to Grand Prix riders who complete the full season 11th or higher.

The collection of six races, three gravel and three mountain bike, provide another $240,000 in prize money for all pros, with Unbound Gravel 200 and Leadville Trail 100 MTB offering $60,000, double the other events. The invitation-only field of 22 men and 22 women are selected each winter, with another six riders added as wildcards after the first two races.

Discover more about the Life Time Grand Prix and the schedule for all six races.

Belgian Waffle Rides

Four US competitions in the Belgian Waffle Ride make up the Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel. Series standings tabulate the best three of four finishes from BWR Arizona, BWR California, BWR Utah and BWR Montana, held between February to June in 2026, for men's and women's top fives.

Last year a prize purse of $25,500 was distributed evenly among pro men and women.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Belgian Waffle Ride schedule Date Event Location February 28 BWR Arizona Rio Verde, Arizona May 3 BWR California Del Mar, California June 13 BWR Utah Cedar City, Utah June 20 BWR Montana Bozeman, Montana

Grasshopper Adventure Series

Low Gap Grasshopper gravel is the season opener (Image credit: Brian Tucker)

The longest-running collection of gravel and mixed-terrain races are held in California for the Grasshopper Adventure Series, the "Hoppers" starting in 1998. Racing runs from January to May and event podiums have expanded in 2026 with the top five sharing in a combined prize purse of $2,500 at each series stop.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Grasshopper series schedule Date Event Location January 25 Low Gap Ukiah, California February 28 Huffmaster Maxwell, California March 28 King Ridge Duncans Mills, California April 25 Jackson Forest Casper, California May 24 Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic Ukiah, California

Nordic Gravel Series

The Nordic Gravel Series offers a trio of events this year, Gravel Primavera Borgå in Finland, Falling Leaves Lahti in Finland and Gravel Grit'n Grind in Sweden. All three count in the NGS classification, with elite riders in the women’s and men’s categories competing for a prize purse of €15,000. Podium placements in the age categories grant entry to the 2027 Gravel European Championships in Lahti, Finland.

Falling Leaves Lahti and Gravel Grit'n Grind return as part of the UCI Gravel World Series with second days of racing at both events. The two-day Swedish race has been held annually since 2022 and is under new organizer Breakaway.cc for next season. This is the first year the event has been in the Nordic Gravel Series.