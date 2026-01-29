Gravel Races 2026

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MARCEL VAN HOORN/EPA/Shutterstock (15534423e) The peloton in action during the Men Elite race of the UCI Gravel World Championships in Maastricht, Netherlands, 12 October 2025. UCI Gravel World Championships in Zuid-Limburg, Maastricht, Netherlands - 12 Oct 2025
The elite men's peloton in action during the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships in Maastricht, Netherlands (Image credit: MARCEL VAN HOORN/EPA/Shutterstock)

Gravel has a lot of traction, and we're not talking tyres. Events for all levels of riders across dirt roads, rocky ravines and various mixed-surfaced terrrain continue to proliferate around the globe, while individual and collections of races take root with legendary status.

The Traka 360 and Unbound Gravel 200 are now among the top races that professional athletes target across the season, as standalone events and as pillars for the Gravel Earth Series and Life Time Grand Prix, respectively. The UCI Gravel World Series has nearly quadrupled in size since the collection of qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships began four years ago, allowing riders to pick and choose just one event to gain entry into racing for rainbow jerseys.

Top individual off-road races 2026

Date

Race

Location

Estimated Distance

January 23

RADL GRVL p/b Quad Lock

McLauren Vale, South Australia

127km

February 1

Old Man Winter Bike Rally

Lyons, Colorado USA

120km

February 7

BMC Rock Cobbler

Bakersfield, California USA

128km

March 1

Great Otway Gravel Grind

Forrest, Vic, Australia

97km

March 6-7

Valley of Tears Gravel Criterium and Race

Turkey, Texas USA

148km

March 13-14

The Mid South

Stillwater, Oklahoma

161km

March 15-22

Absa Cape Epic

Western Cape, South Africa

692km

March 21

Rattlesnake Gravel Grind

Sweetwater, Texas

169km

May 30-31

Ponderosa Pines/Australian Championships

Mount Crawford, SA, Australia

102km

May 16

Rule of 3

Bentonville, Arkansas USA

185km

May 16

Stetina's Paydirt

Carson City, Nevada USA

111km

May 30

Life Time Unbound Gravel XL 350

Emporia, Kansas USA

563km

June 19

Bavarian Bike 'n Brews MTB

Leavenworth, Washington USA

38.5km

June 20

Octopus Gravel

Andermatt, Switzerland

8 climbs

June 28

SBT GRVL Race

Steamboat Sprints, Colorado USA

182km

July 18

The Rift

Hvolsvöllur, Iceland

200km

Juy 19

FoCo Fondo

Fort Collins, Colorado USA

190km

August 9

FNLD GRVL

Lahti, Finland

177km

August 9

Heathland Gravel

Terhills, Maasmechelen, Belgium

160km

August 29

Wasatch All-Road

Heber City, Utah USA

132km

September 26

The Rad Dirt Fest

Trinidad, Colorado USA

177km

October 25-31

Gravel Burn

Knysna, South Africa

850km

November 30-December 5

Gorilla Gravel

Kigali, Rwanda

425km

UCI Gravel World Series

In 2026, the UCI GravelKing Gravel World Series returns as the largest collection of races, now with 45 events in 32 countries, having grown from just a dozen events in 2022.

The appeal of the events is not an overall prize or payout, but qualification for the UCI Gravel World Championships. The top 25% of finishers in pro and age-specific categories earn invitations to compete for rainbow stripes in the fall, which in 2026 will be in Western Australia.

Check out the full calendar of events for the UCI GravelKing Gravel World Series in 2026.

Gravel Earth Series

Elite men&#039;s top 10 for 2025 Gravel Earth Series, won by Magnus Bak Klaris of PAS Racing (centre)

Elite men's top 10 for 2025 Gravel Earth Series, won by Magnus Bak Klaris of PAS Racing (centre) (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – Ranxo Gravel – Roger Salanova)

Next in line with a strong calendar of global events is the Gravel Earth Series, which has 11 events in six countries confirmed for 2026.

The majority of the races are now owned by The Traka organisation, which include two-day season opener Santa Vall and the anchor events, The Traka 200 and The Traka 360, all three events in Spain.

Organised by Klassmark, a new entry, Cuckoo Iceland, was announced in the fall as a 12th event, but is no longer on the calendar. The top 10 GES finishers in the Pro category will share equally in a €25,000 prize purse.

Check out the 2026 calendar for the Gravel Earth Series.

Life Time Grand Prix

Unbound Gravel races cover remote dirt roads across the Flint Hills of Kansas

Unbound Gravel races cover remote dirt roads across the Flint Hills of Kansas (Image credit: Life Time)

In the US, considered the home of gravel racing, the Life Time Grand Prix continues for a fifth season, now with a $350,000 overall series prize purse for the top 10 men and women, plus a $2,500 pro finisher payout to Grand Prix riders who complete the full season 11th or higher.

The collection of six races, three gravel and three mountain bike, provide another $240,000 in prize money for all pros, with Unbound Gravel 200 and Leadville Trail 100 MTB offering $60,000, double the other events. The invitation-only field of 22 men and 22 women are selected each winter, with another six riders added as wildcards after the first two races.

Discover more about the Life Time Grand Prix and the schedule for all six races.

Belgian Waffle Rides

Four US competitions in the Belgian Waffle Ride make up the Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel. Series standings tabulate the best three of four finishes from BWR Arizona, BWR California, BWR Utah and BWR Montana, held between February to June in 2026, for men's and women's top fives.

Last year a prize purse of $25,500 was distributed evenly among pro men and women.

Belgian Waffle Ride schedule

Date

Event

Location

February 28

BWR Arizona

Rio Verde, Arizona

May 3

BWR California

Del Mar, California

June 13

BWR Utah

Cedar City, Utah

June 20

BWR Montana

Bozeman, Montana

Grasshopper Adventure Series

Low Gap Grasshopper gravel

Low Gap Grasshopper gravel is the season opener (Image credit: Brian Tucker)

The longest-running collection of gravel and mixed-terrain races are held in California for the Grasshopper Adventure Series, the "Hoppers" starting in 1998. Racing runs from January to May and event podiums have expanded in 2026 with the top five sharing in a combined prize purse of $2,500 at each series stop.

Grasshopper series schedule

Date

Event

Location

January 25

Low Gap

Ukiah, California

February 28

Huffmaster

Maxwell, California

March 28

King Ridge

Duncans Mills, California

April 25

Jackson Forest

Casper, California

May 24

Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic

Ukiah, California

Nordic Gravel Series

The Nordic Gravel Series offers a trio of events this year, Gravel Primavera Borgå in Finland, Falling Leaves Lahti in Finland and Gravel Grit'n Grind in Sweden. All three count in the NGS classification, with elite riders in the women’s and men’s categories competing for a prize purse of €15,000. Podium placements in the age categories grant entry to the 2027 Gravel European Championships in Lahti, Finland.

Falling Leaves Lahti and Gravel Grit'n Grind return as part of the UCI Gravel World Series with second days of racing at both events. The two-day Swedish race has been held annually since 2022 and is under new organizer Breakaway.cc for next season. This is the first year the event has been in the Nordic Gravel Series.

Nordic Gravel Series schedule

Date

Event

Location

May 15

Gravel Primavera Borgå

Porvoo, Finland

August 15–16

Gravel Grit’n Grind

Halmstad, Sweden

September 12–13

Falling Leaves Lahti

Lahti, Finland

