Gravel Races 2026
Gravel has a lot of traction, and we're not talking tyres. Events for all levels of riders across dirt roads, rocky ravines and various mixed-surfaced terrrain continue to proliferate around the globe, while individual and collections of races take root with legendary status.
The Traka 360 and Unbound Gravel 200 are now among the top races that professional athletes target across the season, as standalone events and as pillars for the Gravel Earth Series and Life Time Grand Prix, respectively. The UCI Gravel World Series has nearly quadrupled in size since the collection of qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships began four years ago, allowing riders to pick and choose just one event to gain entry into racing for rainbow jerseys.
Independent events have raised the bar for attention and have become a tapestry of tantalising travel destinations. The Rift used to be part of GES, but now shines bright as a solo event in July in Iceland. Valley of Tears Gravel Race in Turkey, Texas has gained attention each March for a massive $45,000 cash payout across top finishers in a gravel criterium and a gravel race expected to be 93 miles in length.
GRVL Events own and operate a trio of races - RADL GRVL in Australia, SBT GRVL in the US and FNLD GRVL in Finland - but there is no association for accumulated points in a series. Each race offers prize money and distinct awards for that region.
The number of national championships in gravel are also on the rise, last year around 14 countries awarded prizes for at national competitions. In 2026, Continental Championships will be held for gravel, the Oceania region joining African, Nordic and European regional events.
Gravel and off-road stage races attract top talent with Cape Epic's two-rider teams racing 700km over eight days in March and a second edition of Gravel Burn featuring 800km across seven days in October, both events in South Africa.
Cyclingnews has assembled a list of leading gravel competitions for the 2026 calendar year. We'll provide race reports from stops of the UCI Gravel World Series, Gravel Earth Series and Life Time Grand Prix, as well as news from other top races around the globe.
Here is a snapshot of the top individual one-day and stage race gravel races, as well as summaries of the larger gravel series for pro riders. Follow along to keep track of the action.
Date
Race
Location
Estimated Distance
January 23
McLauren Vale, South Australia
127km
February 1
Old Man Winter Bike Rally
Lyons, Colorado USA
120km
February 7
BMC Rock Cobbler
Bakersfield, California USA
128km
March 1
Great Otway Gravel Grind
Forrest, Vic, Australia
97km
March 6-7
Valley of Tears Gravel Criterium and Race
Turkey, Texas USA
148km
March 13-14
The Mid South
Stillwater, Oklahoma
161km
March 15-22
Absa Cape Epic
Western Cape, South Africa
692km
March 21
Rattlesnake Gravel Grind
Sweetwater, Texas
169km
May 30-31
Ponderosa Pines/Australian Championships
Mount Crawford, SA, Australia
102km
May 16
Rule of 3
Bentonville, Arkansas USA
185km
May 16
Stetina's Paydirt
Carson City, Nevada USA
111km
May 30
Life Time Unbound Gravel XL 350
Emporia, Kansas USA
563km
June 19
Bavarian Bike 'n Brews MTB
Leavenworth, Washington USA
38.5km
June 20
Octopus Gravel
Andermatt, Switzerland
8 climbs
June 28
SBT GRVL Race
Steamboat Sprints, Colorado USA
182km
July 18
The Rift
Hvolsvöllur, Iceland
200km
Juy 19
FoCo Fondo
Fort Collins, Colorado USA
190km
August 9
FNLD GRVL
Lahti, Finland
177km
August 9
Heathland Gravel
Terhills, Maasmechelen, Belgium
160km
August 29
Wasatch All-Road
Heber City, Utah USA
132km
September 26
The Rad Dirt Fest
Trinidad, Colorado USA
177km
October 25-31
Gravel Burn
Knysna, South Africa
850km
November 30-December 5
Gorilla Gravel
Kigali, Rwanda
425km
UCI Gravel World Series
In 2026, the UCI GravelKing Gravel World Series returns as the largest collection of races, now with 45 events in 32 countries, having grown from just a dozen events in 2022.
The appeal of the events is not an overall prize or payout, but qualification for the UCI Gravel World Championships. The top 25% of finishers in pro and age-specific categories earn invitations to compete for rainbow stripes in the fall, which in 2026 will be in Western Australia.
Check out the full calendar of events for the UCI GravelKing Gravel World Series in 2026.
Gravel Earth Series
Next in line with a strong calendar of global events is the Gravel Earth Series, which has 11 events in six countries confirmed for 2026.
The majority of the races are now owned by The Traka organisation, which include two-day season opener Santa Vall and the anchor events, The Traka 200 and The Traka 360, all three events in Spain.
Organised by Klassmark, a new entry, Cuckoo Iceland, was announced in the fall as a 12th event, but is no longer on the calendar. The top 10 GES finishers in the Pro category will share equally in a €25,000 prize purse.
Check out the 2026 calendar for the Gravel Earth Series.
Life Time Grand Prix
In the US, considered the home of gravel racing, the Life Time Grand Prix continues for a fifth season, now with a $350,000 overall series prize purse for the top 10 men and women, plus a $2,500 pro finisher payout to Grand Prix riders who complete the full season 11th or higher.
The collection of six races, three gravel and three mountain bike, provide another $240,000 in prize money for all pros, with Unbound Gravel 200 and Leadville Trail 100 MTB offering $60,000, double the other events. The invitation-only field of 22 men and 22 women are selected each winter, with another six riders added as wildcards after the first two races.
Discover more about the Life Time Grand Prix and the schedule for all six races.
Belgian Waffle Rides
Four US competitions in the Belgian Waffle Ride make up the Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel. Series standings tabulate the best three of four finishes from BWR Arizona, BWR California, BWR Utah and BWR Montana, held between February to June in 2026, for men's and women's top fives.
Last year a prize purse of $25,500 was distributed evenly among pro men and women.
Date
Event
Location
February 28
BWR Arizona
Rio Verde, Arizona
May 3
BWR California
Del Mar, California
June 13
BWR Utah
Cedar City, Utah
June 20
BWR Montana
Bozeman, Montana
Grasshopper Adventure Series
The longest-running collection of gravel and mixed-terrain races are held in California for the Grasshopper Adventure Series, the "Hoppers" starting in 1998. Racing runs from January to May and event podiums have expanded in 2026 with the top five sharing in a combined prize purse of $2,500 at each series stop.
Date
Event
Location
January 25
Low Gap
Ukiah, California
February 28
Huffmaster
Maxwell, California
March 28
King Ridge
Duncans Mills, California
April 25
Jackson Forest
Casper, California
May 24
Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic
Ukiah, California
Nordic Gravel Series
The Nordic Gravel Series offers a trio of events this year, Gravel Primavera Borgå in Finland, Falling Leaves Lahti in Finland and Gravel Grit'n Grind in Sweden. All three count in the NGS classification, with elite riders in the women’s and men’s categories competing for a prize purse of €15,000. Podium placements in the age categories grant entry to the 2027 Gravel European Championships in Lahti, Finland.
Falling Leaves Lahti and Gravel Grit'n Grind return as part of the UCI Gravel World Series with second days of racing at both events. The two-day Swedish race has been held annually since 2022 and is under new organizer Breakaway.cc for next season. This is the first year the event has been in the Nordic Gravel Series.
Date
Event
Location
May 15
Gravel Primavera Borgå
Porvoo, Finland
August 15–16
Gravel Grit’n Grind
Halmstad, Sweden
September 12–13
Falling Leaves Lahti
Lahti, Finland
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
