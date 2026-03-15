Sofia Gomez Villafañe continues hauling in the victories at Mid South Gravel while Cobe Freeburn claims men’s title

Sofia Gomez Villafañe on the way to one of her earlier victories of the season at Valley of Tears

Both the elite women's and elite men’s races came down to a sprint at The Mid South Gravel on Friday, with Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) continuing her winning run while Cobe Freeburn (Trek Driftless) took the win in the men’s race in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Villafañe was part of the decisive split of the day, joining a nine-rider group that broke clear of the 33-rider field alongside new teammate Geerike Schreurs, Cecily Decker (PAS Racing), Trek Driftless pair Paige Onweller and Cecile Lejeune, Lauren Stephens (Aegis by Leaders of Enchantment), defending champion Lauren De Crescenzo (The Feed-Argonaut-Castelli-Maxxis), Emily Newsom (Ventum-BikeTiresDirect), and Sarah Lange.

Villafañe claimed the win in the reduced group sprint with a time of 5:18:44, ahead of Schreurs, who was second, and Onweller, who took third. In fourth place, with the same time, was Decker, while Stephens came home fifth, one second adrift.

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Three-time Life Time Grand Prix champion Villafañe continued her unbeaten run through the early season, having also claimed - so far - the title at Santa Vall, Castellón Gravel Race and Valley of Tears in a tight battle with Onweller.

The Mid South Gravel made a return in 2026 after last year's cancellation due to the Oklahoma wildfires, with the pro divisions tackling the 106-mile-long course on Friday afternoon, for the first time racing on a separate day from the amateur fields.

The men’s race was decided in a three-up sprint with Freeburn edging out Unbound champion Cameron Jones (Rapha Cycling Club) to claim victory with a time of 4:31:54. Michael Garrison (SpeedStudio p/b Basso) was third, crossing the line three seconds back. Over three minutes later, Daxton Mock (Trek Driftless) took fourth place, followed by Adam Roberge, who was fifth.

For Freeburn – who had a breakout season on Colorado gravel last year as he won Bighorn Gravel and finished third at SBT GRVL – it was a first victory for his new team, Trek Driftless.

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"Not the day I expected. Couldn’t be more proud," concluded Freeburn in an Instagram post.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite women top 10 Pos. Name Time behind 1 Sofia Gomez Villafañe 5:18:44 2 Geerike Schreurs s.t. 3 Paige Onweller s.t. 4 Cecily Decker s.t. 5 Lauren Stephens +0:01 6 Cecile Lejeune +0:02 7 Lauren De Crescenzo +0:04 8 Emily Newsom +0:05 9 Sarah Lange +0:08 10 Hannah Shell +11:53