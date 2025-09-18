How to watch the 2025 UCI Road World Championships: TV guide, streaming options, broadcasters

Watch the 2025 UCI Road World Championships as the world’s best cyclists compete for rainbow jerseys in a historic first Worlds on African soil, with all the information on TV coverage and live streaming right here in this guide.

The 2025 UCI Road World Championships take place in Kigali, Rwanda, starting on Sunday September 21 and finishing a week later on Sunday September 28.

There will be a total of 13 events, with time trials and road races across the men’s and women’s categories and the Elite, U23, and Junior age groups, plus the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay.

As well as being the first Road Worlds to take place in Africa, it’s also the first time there’ll be a dedicated U23 Women’s category – for the past three years a winner was selected from the Elite field.

There are a couple of high-profile absentees, including former Elite World Champions Mathieu van der Poel and Lotte Kopecky, but otherwise, there’s a stellar cast of names eyeing up the iconic rainbow bands that the world champions wear for the following 12 months.

Reigning road race world champion and four-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar is there alongside Remco Evenepoel, who has won both the road race and time trial in the past. On the women’s side, former road race world champ Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is looking to add to her astonishing rainbow collection, while the woman she beat to the Tour de France Femmes crown, Demi Vollering, will be a key rival for the ever-strong Dutch squad.

Wondering how you can tune in? Read on for all the information on how to watch the cycling World Championships online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch the World Championships for free?

As ever, the cycling 2025 UCI Road World Championships are free to watch in numerous countries.

The UCI is offering free live streaming of all events on its YouTube channel. This is geo-restricted in those countries that have a dedicated broadcaster for the event, which includes the UK, US, Canada, and Australia.

In the UK, public broadcaster the BBC continues its commitment to showing cycling’s various World Champs for free, with live coverage spread across BBC TV channels, the red button, and the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Additionally, numerous free-to-air broadcasters, including Sporza in Belgium and RAI in Italy, will be showing the action in Kigali.

Watch Road Worlds from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country this week? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Watch the 2025 Road World Championships in the UK

Fans in the UK have a choice then it comes to watching the cycling World Championships, the BBC or TNT Sports via Discovery+.

The BBC is the UK’s public service broadcaster and consistently shows World Championships across cycling’s various disciplines.

The biggest events may make it to the main BBC One and BBC Two channels on terrestrial TV, while the more minor events can be found on the red button and the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Watch the Road Worlds on BBC iPlayer Most events are streaming live on BBC iPlayer. The service is FREE to use with a sign-up and log-in, and don’t forget to make sure your TV licence is up to date.

Watch the Road Worlds on TNT / Discovery+ The 2025 World Championships are also being shown by TNT Sports and its streaming platform, Discovery+, which are hold the lion’s share of pro cycling rights in the UK, so will be a familiar port of call for many. Much of the action will make it to one of TNT Sports’ four main linear TV channels, but all events are streaming live on Discovery+, where plans start from £30.99 per month.

Watch the 2025 Road World Championships in the US

Fans in the USA can watch the 2025 UCI Road World Championships on the Flobikes streaming platform.

Flobikes has a more limited offering for US customers compared to those in Canada but it’s the broadcast partner for UCI events.

You can take out a subscription for $29.99 for the month, or $150 for a whole year.

Watch the 2025 Road World Championships in Canada

As in the US, fans north of the border in Canada will find the cycling Road Worlds action live on Flobikes.

In Canada, a monthly sub is CA$39.99, while an annual pass costs $203.88 and includes most races you could want to watch through the season.

Watch the 2025 Road World Championships in Australia

Stan Sport will be broadcasting all the UCI Road World Championships action in Australia.

Standard plans start at AU$12/month but you will need the AU$20 sports add-on to watch the cycling.

2025 UCI Road World Championships: Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Date Time Individual Time Trial – Elite Women Sunday September 21 Start 09:10 BST / 04:10 ET Individual Time Trial – Elite Men Sunday September 21 Start 12:45 BST / 07:45 ET Individual Time Trial – U23 Women Monday September 22 Start 09:30 BST / 04:30 ET Individual Time Trial – U23 Men Monday September 22 Start 12:35 BST / 07:35 ET Individual Time Trial – Junior Women Tuesday September 23 Start 09:45 BST / 04:45 ET Individual Time Trial – Junior Men Tuesday September 23 Start 13:00 BST / 08:00 ET Team Time Trial Mixed Relay Wednesday September 24 Start 11:30 BST / 06:30 ET Road Race – U23 Women Thursday September 25 Start 12:05 BST / 07:05 ET Road Race – Junior Men Friday September 26 Start 07:00 BST / 02:00 ET Road Race – U23 Men Friday September 26 Start 11:00 BST / 06:00 ET Road Race – Junior Women Saturday September 27 Start 07:20 BST / 02:20 ET Road Race – Elite Women Saturday September 27 Start 11:05 BST / 06:05 ET Road Race – Elite Men Sunday September 28 Start 08:45 BST / 03:45 ET