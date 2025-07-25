How to watch the Tour de France Femmes 2025: TV & streaming information for women's Tour

Where to watch the biggest women's race in the world from July 26-August 3

(From L) Stage winner and second placed Team SD Worx - Protime&#039;s Dutch rider Demi Vollering, Overalll leader and first placed Canyon//SRAM Racing team&#039;s Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey and third placed Fenix-Deceuninck team&#039;s Dutch rider Pauliena Rooijakkers celebrate on the podium after competing in the 8th and last stage of the third edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, a 149.9 km between Le Grand Bornand and the Alpe d&#039;Huez, in L&#039;Alpe d&#039;Huez, south-eastern France, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Jump to:

The 2025 Tour de France Femmes is upon us, and Cyclingnews is here with all the information you could possibly need on TV coverage and live streams so you can watch the Tour de France Femmes in all its glory.

In a nutshell

Dates: July 26-August 3, 2023

UK: TNT Sports/Discovery+

US: NBC/Peacock

► Canada: FloBikes

► Australia: SBS/SBS On Demand

Free: SBS (Australia), TG4 (Ireland)

Watch from anywhere: NordVPN mega-deal

All stages are live in full on one of TNT Sports' main TV channels, but most often TNT Sports 1. You can get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package but also more simply via the Discovery+ streaming platform, which in some cases has extra coverage and bonus feeds such as 'quad-screen'.

Peacock

NBC comes on cable TV plans, while its online platform Peacock will have live streams of all nine Tour de France Femmes stages. Plans start from $7.99 per month, or you can strip out ads for $13.99 per month.

free

You can watch the Tour de France Femmes on the main SBS TV channel and the free streaming platform, SBS On Demand.

