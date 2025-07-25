How to watch the Tour de France Femmes 2025: TV & streaming information for women's Tour

The 2025 Tour de France Femmes is upon us, and Cyclingnews is here with all the information you could possibly need on TV coverage and live streams so you can watch the Tour de France Femmes in all its glory.

In a nutshell ► Dates: July 26-August 3, 2023 ► UK: TNT Sports/Discovery+ ► US: NBC/Peacock ► Canada: FloBikes ► Australia: SBS/SBS On Demand ► Free: SBS (Australia), TG4 (Ireland) ► Watch from anywhere: NordVPN mega-deal

The 2025 Tour de France Femmes kicks off in Vannes on July 26 and finishes on August 3 at the summit finish of Châtel Les Portes du Soleil, with nine big days of racing along the way.

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney will be defending her title against another top favourite, last year's second-place finisher Demi Vollering. Other big names set to do battle over the big win are Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Marlen Reusser as the cream of the crop of the women's peloton head to France this summer.

The peloton will take on a host of challenging stages during the race, from the flatlands and hills of Brittany to the high mountains in the final days, including a summit finish atop the Col de la Madeleine.

Wondering where and how you can tune in? We have you covered right here in this guide, which explains Tour de France Femmes viewing options in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia, as well as how you can watch for free, and how you can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch the Tour de France Femmes for free?

You can watch the Tour de France Femmes for free in Ireland, Australia, and numerous European countries.

In Ireland, Irish-language public broadcaster TG4 is showing the Tour de France Femmes, with coverage on terrestrial television and the TG4 web player. Coverage is geo-restricted to the Republic of Ireland.

In Australia, SBS has the rights to the Tour de France Femmes, with all nine stages going out on SBS and the SBS On Demand free streaming platform.

Many more countries in Europe enjoy free-to-air coverage on public broadcasters, including France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy.

Watch the Tour de France Femmes from anywhere

Away from home during the Tour de France Femmes? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a moment.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that effectively alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are. VPNs are great for staying safe online, especially when using unfamiliar WiFi or data connections, and they can also offer better playback speeds.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Where to watch the Tour de France Femmes in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Tour de France Femmes on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Unlike the men's Tour de France, there is no free-to-air coverage of the women's Tour in the UK, so you'll need a pay-TV package to get TNT Sports on your box or a subscription to Discovery+ to stream it online.

All stages are live in full on one of TNT Sports' main TV channels, but most often TNT Sports 1. You can get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package but also more simply via the Discovery+ streaming platform, which in some cases has extra coverage and bonus feeds such as 'quad-screen'.

Is the Tour de France Femmes on ITV?

No, despite showing the men's Tour de France, ITV does not have the rights to the Tour de France Femmes.

Where to watch the Tour de France Femmes in the US

NBC holds the exclusive rights to the Tour de France Femmes in the US, with the racing once again on NBC and Peacock.

NBC comes on cable TV plans, while its online platform Peacock will have live streams of all nine Tour de France Femmes stages. Plans start from $7.99 per month, or you can strip out ads for $13.99 per month.

Where to watch the Tour de France Femmes in Canada

In Canada, cycling streaming service FloBikes is showing the Tour de France Femmes.

A one-month subscription to Flobikes will cover you for the Tour and will set you back $39.99 per month. However, you'll save big long-term on an annual plan, which costs $203.88 and includes pretty much every road race you could want to watch. Flobikes is online-only but you can get the FloBikes app on most smart TV and casting platforms.

Where to watch the Tour de France Femmes in Australia

In Australia, public broadcaster SBS is the home of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, providing free coverage on TV and online.

You can watch the Tour de France Femmes on the main SBS TV channel and the free streaming platform, SBS On Demand.

Tour de France Femmes 2025: Full list of broadcasters

Africa (Sub-Sahara) - SuperSport

Belgium – RTBF, VRT

Canada – Flobikes

China – Zhibo TV

Colombia – RCN, Caracol

Denmark – DKTV2

Europe – Eurosport, Max

France – France TV

Germany – ARD

Ireland – TG4

Japan – JSports

Latin America & Caribbean (ESPN)

Middle East & North Africa – Abu Dhabi Sports

Netherlands – NOS

New Zealand – Sky Sport

Norway – TV2

Russia – Okko

Spain – RTVE

Switzerland – SRG-SSR

South-East Asia – Eurosport

USA – NBC/Peacock