How to watch Olympics BMX Racing live streams at Paris 2024

By
published

A guide to watching all the action on August 1 and 2

The women's BMX Racing event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021
The women's BMX Racing event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

After the Freestyle drama in the Urban Park, the BMX action at the Paris Olympic Games continues on August 1 and 2 with the BMX Racing. With the event starting with the quarter-finals on the Thursday and the medals decided on the Friday, here’s how to watch an Olympics 2024 BMX Racing live stream.

There are two BMX disciplines at the Olympics: Freestyle and Racing. The Freestyle sees athletes perform tricks in the skate park, while the Racing event is a mass-start, first-to-the-finish-line affair, where the riders burst out of the blocks on a downhill ramp and furiously pedal in between a series of jumps, rollers, and bends. 

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate NordVPN as the best for streaming Netflix as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.