Kaden Groves abandons Giro d'Italia 'still suffering' from opening day crash, leaving Alpecin-Premier Tech without 'best weapon'

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Australian recovering from abrasions to both shoulders, leg and elbow after mass crash in Burgas

Kaden Groves at the start of stage 4 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia in Catanzaro
Kaden Groves at the start of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia in Catanzaro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alpecin-Premier Tech will have to adjust ambitions for this year's Giro d'Italia as Kaden Groves, their "best weapon" for stage wins, abandoned the race in the early flat kilometres of stage 4 on Tuesday.

The Belgian team confirmed on social media that the Australian would not continue due to injuries suffered on the opening day of the three-week Grand Tour.

"Unfortunately, Kaden Groves has abandoned the Giro d’Italia during today’s stage," Alpecin-Premier Tech posted to Instagram.

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