'The most important thing is that the guys manage to recover' – UAE Team Emirates-XRG rue tough day at Giro d'Italia as five riders crash

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Jay Vine and Marc Soler abandon after bad mass crash on stage 2 as a visibly bloodied Adam Yates loses nearly 14 minutes

UAE Team Emirates - XRG British rider Adam Yates crossing the finish line after a crash in the 2nd stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
A battered and bruised Adam Yates crosses the finish line on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mood at the UAE Team Emirates-XRG team bus on Saturday evening in the Giro d'Italia car park on the outskirts of Veliko Tarnovo was anything but upbeat.

During stage 2 in Bulgaria, a mass crash saw two of their top riders, Jay Vine and Marc Soler, both forced to abandon. Their GC contender, Adam Yates, also fell badly, losing a chunk of time and all hope in the overall battle. Another two UAE riders, Antonio Morgado and Jhonatan Narváez, also went down.

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Right from the WorldTour opener at the Tour Down Under, UAE Team Emirates-XRG have had a difficult season with a large number of riders either falling sick or injured. Although their star name, Tadej Pogačar, has not been affected, riders of the calibre of Vine, Tim Wellens and Mikkel Bjerg have all had to spend time away from racing even before the Giro.

"We've still got Christen, Narváez, and Morgado here, and I hope we can get Adam back, too; he can maybe do something in the mountains."

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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