Catch of the day: This fishing shop just dropped the best Oakley deal yet for Black Friday

By
published

Bass Pro Shops 🤝 Oakley Fans

Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops (Image credit: Will Jones)

I have reviewed so many cycling glasses in my time here at Cyclingnews to write my guide to the best cycling glasses. I've got a box of my favourites under my desk (a shortlist of about 30 pairs), and I am yet to find a pair that does everything quite as well as the Oakley Encoder. Normally I search Amazon, Sigma Sports, Backcountry, REI, and all the usual suspects to see if I can find them on sale. This year it seems the best deal on them isn't on a cycling site at all, but on the hunting/shooting/fishing emporium, Bass Pro Shops, considered North America’s premier outdoor company.

Quick access

Oakley Encoder w/ Prizm Bronze lensUSA: $264.00$132.77 at Bass Pro Shops50% off

Oakley Encoder w/ Prizm Bronze lens
USA: $264.00 $132.77 at Bass Pro Shops

50% off: While these aren't necessarily the absolute best lenses for road cycling, they are still great, and as a whole package, for this price, this is an amazing deal. Also, gold goes with most kit, and you'll look fly as hell!

View Deal
Oakley Encoder w/ Prizm Black lens UK: £228.00£136.80 at Sigma Sports40% off:

Oakley Encoder w/ Prizm Black lens
UK: £228.00 £136.80 at Sigma Sports

40% off: A slightly worse discount in the UK than in the USA, but with a slightly better lens for road riding. A truly sensational set of shades, with a really healthy discount nonetheless. 

View Deal
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.