Catch of the day: This fishing shop just dropped the best Oakley deal yet for Black Friday

I have reviewed so many cycling glasses in my time here at Cyclingnews to write my guide to the best cycling glasses. I've got a box of my favourites under my desk (a shortlist of about 30 pairs), and I am yet to find a pair that does everything quite as well as the Oakley Encoder. Normally I search Amazon, Sigma Sports, Backcountry, REI, and all the usual suspects to see if I can find them on sale. This year it seems the best deal on them isn't on a cycling site at all, but on the hunting/shooting/fishing emporium, Bass Pro Shops, considered North America’s premier outdoor company.

Quick access

Why are these glasses so good? Well, you could read my Oakley Encoder review, or I could save you a job and summarise it below:

The lenses are exceptional. While these aren't my preferred Prizm Road lens, I am yet to find a Prizm lens that has left me disappointed. The retention is incredible, even on small heads, and they are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. They play well with most helmet vents, they are utterly distortion free, they protect you from the wind, they aren't so big that they look silly, and I have yet to experience any fogging issues. They are what I reach for when I'm not testing other options.

This is naturally a USA-only deal, but luckily for those of you in the UK, Sigma Sports has dropped big savings on a whole range of Encoders. My pick would be the Prizm Road Black lens, which happily also has the largest discount.

Oakley Encoder w/ Prizm Bronze lens

USA: $264.00 $132.77 at Bass Pro Shops



50% off: While these aren't necessarily the absolute best lenses for road cycling, they are still great, and as a whole package, for this price, this is an amazing deal. Also, gold goes with most kit, and you'll look fly as hell!

Oakley Encoder w/ Prizm Black lens

UK: £228.00 £136.80 at Sigma Sports



40% off: A slightly worse discount in the UK than in the USA, but with a slightly better lens for road riding. A truly sensational set of shades, with a really healthy discount nonetheless.

More Black Friday deals