Oakley Velo Kato review: Optimal optical performance, but a challenging aesthetic that’s on the edge of acceptable

The Oakley Velo Kato are the best performing glasses I’ve come across, but they’re not for shrinking violets and you can't fold them away.

By published
Oakley Velo Kato
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

If you want the ultimate performance cycling glasses, then the Oakley Kato Velo is probably them, but they're expensive and quite annoying to live with in some respects. Plus, they look absolutely wild.

Pros

  • +

    Unparalleled field of view

  • +

    Incredible Prizm Road lens

  • +

    Basically impervious to wind

Cons

  • -

    High RRP

  • -

    Arms don't fold away

  • -

    Aesthetic is quite wild

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Oakley Velo Kato

Oakley Velo Kato

Price: £271/€304/$328

Weight: 41g/1.4oz

Lens options: Prizm Road, Prizm Low Light, Prizm Sapphire, Prizm 24k, Prizm Trail Torch, Prizm Black

Cycling is, aesthetically speaking, a silly sport. It’s certainly improved in recent years with the advent of several aesthetic forward brands like Maap and Pas Normal Studios, but if we’re all honest with ourselves, taken out of context, no cyclist looks anything other than a bit daft. The clothing has got tighter, the bikes have morphed into angular starships, and the best cycling glasses have got bigger and bigger and bigger. 

Image 1 of 3
Oakley Velo Kato
On their own they don't look all that massive, but they really are. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
Oakley Velo Kato
There are no hinges, which is kind of annoying. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
Oakley Velo Kato
Even with a helmet on they look quite radical. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics It's a challenging look, and the fact you can't fold them away is annoying, but some may appreciate the megalens look. 7/10
Field of visionCompletely unmatched when compared to everything else on the market.10/10
Lens performanceA Prizm Road lens this big and this good is basically impossible to beat. 10/10
Comfort and retentionThey stay put, and are really very comfortable when on the face. 10/10
Value for moneyThey are really quite expensive, and difficult to live with, plus you don't get a spare lens either. 7/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 88%
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.