Oakley Cybr Dyno sunglasses review: Good, but not any better than previous offerings

Added design flair, but slightly reduced retention thanks to lower profile grippers means they’re a style decision rather than a performance one.

Oakley Cybr Dyno
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

A very good set of very lightweight sports glasses, but the retention isn't as good as the older EVZero Blades, though the aesthetics I think are cooler.

Pros

    Very lightweight

    Brilliant Oakley optics

    A little more design to the lenses

Cons

    Arms don't grip well

    Flexible lens means they don't stay in helmets well

Price: £168 / $214

Weight: 22.4g / 0.79oz

Lens options: Prizm 24k, Prizm Black, Prizm Low Light, Prizm Road, Prizm Sapphire, Clear to black photochromic

Clear lens included: No

Oakley has really been pushing new models out at quite a rate in recent years. When I got into riding, you basically had an old set of M-Frames or a set of Radars. Latterly, the Jawbreaker kind of took over, but that was sort of it for a while.

Oakley Cybr Dyno
The Cybr Dyno is basically a more sculpted version of the old EVZero Blades.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Oakley Cybr Dyno
The 24k lenses are the darkest Oakley make, and while they are great in the sun they are a bit dark for year-round use in temperate climates. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Oakley Cybr Dyno
Because the lens is quite flexible they didn't stay in helmet vents too well. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Good looking, and perfectly sized for smaller faces.9/10
Field of visionBeing frameless helps, but the FoV isn't quite as good as giant lens options. 8/10
Lens performanceThe lens is excellent - crisp, clear, distortion free, but the 24k version is maybe a little dark for temperate climates. 9/10
Comfort and retentionSo light that they are super comfy, but the arms don't grip terribly well.7/10
ValueGood lenses, good aesthetics, and price that isn't as much as top-end Oakleys. You don't get a second lens, however. 8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 82%
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

