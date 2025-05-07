The Oakley Encoders are our top choice of all cycling glasses, and they are available at a massive $148 discount right now on Amazon

The Oakley Encoder sunglasses have sat proudly at the top of our best cycling glasses for over three years. There have been many sunglasses which have challenged for the title, but the Encoder has shrugged them off with ease.

Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer Will Jones said when summing up the Oakley Encoders, "I've had the opportunity to wear more or less all the best cycling glasses on the market, but when I'm not testing something new, the Oakley Encoders are the pair I always come back to. They hit a sweet spot of offering incredible optics, a brilliant field of view, and a combination of fantastic retention without becoming uncomfortable."

Right now, you can grab the Oakley Encoder with an incredible discount of 54% at Amazon, taking a pair down from the RRP of $276 to a staggering $127.50, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen.

This Oakley sunglasses deal is only on the Matte Red frame with Prizm lens version, which in my opinion is the best looking, but there is also the Oakley Encoder with Polished Black frame with the same Prizm lens available with a 46% discount, should you prefer those.

Either way, this is an epic cycling glasses deal that I suggest you snap up quickly because at this price, they won't be around for long.

Oakley Encoder: $276 $127.50 at Amazon Save 54% The Oakley Encoder are the top pick in our best glasses for cycling buyers guide. They scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review and tick all the boxes as an excellent pair of performance sunglasses. From the exceptional retention to the brilliant lens optics, they deliver across a great range of light conditions, making them a compelling package. At this price, they are almost a must buy for anyone gearing up for summer riding. This Oakley sunglasses deal is only on the Matte Red frame with Prizm lens version, there are lesser discounts on other colourways at Amazon. Read our full Oakley Encoder Sunglasses review.

Oakley brands the Encoder as a multi-sport pair of glasses, but they just ooze cycling class. Will Jones noted that the Oakley Encoders were up there as the best cycling glasses he'd ever used, and while he found them excellent, they didn't quite achieve that perfect 5 out of 5 score that would have made them truly exceptional.

So what stopped that perfect score, you ask? Well, Will noted that the nosepiece of the Encoders encroached too far into his peripheral vision. While it didn't actually block him from seeing anything on the road, once he noticed it was an annoyance that he simply couldn't put out of his mind.

However, I'd be willing at this price to forgive that minor niggle on what is an almost perfect pair of sunglasses.

This deal is currently only available in the US, but below, you'll find all the best Oakley deals, including the Encoders in your territory.