Recommended reading

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Wind tunnel tested: Where should you carry your bottles?

By published

Are empty cages slower? And do aero bottles actually make you faster?

Wind Tunnel bottles test
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Jump to:

I think my first introduction to cycling aerodynamics came in around 2015. I'd recently picked up road cycling after racing mountain bikes in my youth, and I'd decided to enter the local 'Exeter Wheelers Wednesday night Club 10' time trial. 

As I reached down to take my bottles out of my cages at the race HQ (read: random village hall), a friend stopped me and repeated a hand-me-down axiom that claimed empty bottle cages were slower than simply carrying your bottles. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.