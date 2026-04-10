Lab tested: How does your pedalling technique change as you ride on cobbles, and how can that affect a pro rider's equipment choice?

If ever you've ridden on cobbles, you probably know a few basic truths.

Firstly, it's quite unpleasant, bone-rattlingly so. They're often slippery, and with a ridge at the centre that relentlessly urges you into the ditch at either side. Your momentum is sapped with every stone, and picking a good line is akin to finding a quiet corner at Glastonbury Festival.

Secondly, and paradoxically, the faster you go, the easier it is. This may seem at odds with sense, but your momentum allows you to skip more freely across the top of each stone, whereas at slower speeds, there's more time for gravity to do its thing and pull you down into the gaps between each one, in turn requiring extra energy to climb back up and over the next one when you hit it.

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Thirdly, the more you can unweight your bike and allow your legs and arms to act as suspension, the more easily you can absorb those bumps. It takes much less energy for a lightweight bike to rise and fall than it does for a 70kg rider to do the same.

All of that combines to mean that when you ride on cobbles, your pedalling technique tends to change.

You sit differently on the saddle, your position changes, your weight distribution changes, and a lot of riders choose to hold the tops rather than the hoods. At the highest level of the sport, this will almost certainly affect the best tyre choice, ideal pressure, bar tape choices, and perhaps even how you dress.

To try and quantify exactly how your technique changes when you're on the bike, Cyclingnews headed to the lab to run some tests.

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Our testing was performed with help from the clever folks - and the tech - from Body Rocket. (Image credit: Eric DeGolier)

The tests

We used the Pedalling Efficiency Rig at Silverstone Sports Engineering hub, which allows users to test the difference between setups in a controlled, close-to-real-world recreation, or the same setup across multiple different surfaces.

Cyclingnews' tech writer Tom Wieckowski was our test rider, and he covered over 70km of riding on our day of testing, with over half of that coming on cobbles at close to his threshold. Naturally, we ensured he was fed and watered, and weighed him after each run to ensure he was hydrated accordingly to keep his weight constant throughout.

Specifically, the tests we ran were:

Three tests: Road 'natural', cobbles 'natural', and cobbles 'loaded'

Road natural: Simply riding on the road surface in the position that felt most natural for Tom.

Cobbles natural: Riding on the cobbled surface in the position that felt most natural for Tom.

Cobbles loaded: We asked Tom to ride with his hands on the tops, pushing a big gear, and loading the saddle.

Three tyre pressures: 25psi, 30psi and 35psi

Two speeds: 30km/h and 35km/h

What did we measure?

Using data from the Pedalling Efficiency Rig, Body Rocket power pedals, and the accompanying Body Rocket Saddle Sensor, we were able to quantify exactly how Tom sat on and pedalled the bike on each surface.

Specifically, we measured:

The input power required to hold an equivalent speed

His exact position (via the centre of maximum pressure) on the saddle, both left/right and fore/aft, including how well balanced he is, and how far this position moves from centre during a 60-second capture.

His weight distribution across the bike, breaking down how much is placed on the left pedal, the right pedal, the saddle and the handlebars respectively.

His pedalling power phases for both pedals, showing torque effectiveness, smoothness, peak phase and absolute power

His pedal offset, showing how centrally onto the pedals the power is placed

His max heart rate during each capture

The live capture from Body Rocket's saddle sensor is incredibly noisy. These dots bounce around on screen showing Tom's position on the saddle hundreds of times per second (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

What did we find?

The biggest changes we noticed were Tom's position on the saddle and his weight distribution, but not necessarily in the way we expected.

When riding on tarmac at the slower speed, Tom's position was fairly central on the saddle in relation to the sensor, measuring an average of 7.4mm in front of the sensor's centre line across the three different tyre pressures, as shown below.

30km/h on Tarmac. The graphic above shows Tom's average position across the three tyre pressures. (Image credit: Body Rocket)

But when we moved him to a higher speed, and thus a higher power output, he shuffled forwards by 15.7mm, to an average of 23.1mm, as you can see here:

35km/h on Tarmac (Image credit: Body Rocket)

Next up, things got really interesting when we moved him onto cobbles. The immediately noticeable difference is how his position on the saddle shifts from a constant hotspot to a blur from all the impacts.

Despite this, we can still tease out some averages. He was still in a more forward position, essentially reflecting the effort Tom was having to put into the bike.

At 30km/h, shown below, his average position was more forward than earlier, at 14.6mm, but not as far forward as the 35km/h test.

30km/h on cobbles (Image credit: Body Rocket)

And then at the higher speed of 35km/h, he was 23.8mm in front of the centre, 16.5mm further forward t