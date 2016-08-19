The Cyclingnews guide to 2016-2017 rider transfers - Women

Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands and Rabobank-Liv celebrates crossing the finish line to win the 19th Fleche Wallonne women's race

To help you keep track of the comings and goings of riders in the women's peloton, Cyclingnews has put together a guide to this season's transfers. We'll keep it updated regularly so you can keep checking back.

Ale Cipollini

In: Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5, Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg, Carlee Taylor (Aus) Liv Plantur, Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels-Dolmans, Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa-Bianchi

Out: Malgorzta Jasinkska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling, Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5, Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Wiggle High5, Dalia Muccioloi (Ita), Beatrice Rossato (Ita), Ellen Skerritt (Aus), Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance

Extended: Marta Bastianelli (Ita)

Astana Women's Team

In: Svetlana Vasilieve (Rus), Lisa Morzenti (Ita), Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol), Lara Vieceli (Ita) Inpa-Bianchi, Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana

Out: Kseniya Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Footon

Extended: Arianna Fidanza (Ita), Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita), Sofia Beggin (Ita)

BePink

In:

Out:

Extended:

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

In: Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv

Out: Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur, Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini

Extended: Megan Guarnier (USA), Chantal Blaak (Ned), Christine Majerus (Lux), Amalie Dideriksen (Den), Nikki Harris-Brammeier (GBr), Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr), Karol-Ann Canuel (Can), Megan Guarnier (USA), Kasia Pawlowska (Pol)

Retired: Evelyn Stevens (USA)

BTC City Ljubljana

In:

Out: Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Astana Women's Team, Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team

Extended:

Canyon-SRAM

In: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women

Out:

Extended:

Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling

In: Ciara Horne (GBr), Cecilie Ludwig (Den) Team BMS BIRN, Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS BIRN, Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16-Ridebiker, Christina Perchtold (Aut)

Out: Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling

Extended: Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA), Lotta Lepisto (Fin), Clara Koppenburg (Ger), Nicole Hanslemann (Sui), Stephanie Pohl (Ger)

Cylance Pro Cycling

In: Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products, Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High 5, Malgorzta Jasinkska (Pol) Ale Cipollini, Willeke Knol (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies, Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla, Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini

Out:

Extended: Sheyla Gutiérrez (Spa)

Drops Cycling Team

In: Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High 5, Elizabeth Holden (GBr), Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies, Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana, Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or, Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon

Out:

Extended: Alice Barnes (GBr)

Hitec Products

In: Susanne Andersen (Nor), Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx, Katrine Aalerud (Nor), Ingivild Gaskjenn (Nor), Katrine Aalerud (Nor)

Out: Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling, Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5

Extended:

Lares-Waowdeals

In: Saartje Vandenbroucke (Ned), Thalita de Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv, Daniela Reis (Por), Alice Cobb (GBr), Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies, Sarah Ingelbrecht (Bel), Daniela Reis (Por), Sarah Rijkes (Aut)

Out:

Extended: Bryony Van Velzen (Ned), Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel), Lotte van Hoek (Ned)

Lensworld-Zannata

In: Nathalie Verschelden (Bel), Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé-Cipollini, Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Team Inpa-Bianchi, Anouk Rijff (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

Out: Nina Kessler (Ned) HItec Products,

Extended: Kaat Hannes (Bel), Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita), Winanda Spoor (Ned)

Lotto Soudal Ladies

In: Trine Schmidt (Den) Team BMS BIRN, Puck Moonen (Ned) Autoglas Wetteren, Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld – Zannata, Kaat Van der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld – Zannata, Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut)

Out: Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares Waowdeals, Willeke Knol (Bel) Cylance Pro Cycling, Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team, Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5

Extended:

Retired: Lieselot Decroix (Bel)

Orica-AIS

In: Georgia Baker (Aus)

Out: Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling, Macey Stewart (Aus)

Extended: Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned), Amanda Spratt (Aus), Rachel Neylan (Aus), Katrin Garfoot (Aus), Gracie Elvin (Aus), Loren Rowney (Aus), Sarah Roy (Aus), Jessica Allen (Aus), Jenelle Crooks (Aus)

Retired: Chloe McConville (Aus)

Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team

In:

Out: Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini

Extended:

Retired: Vera Koedooder (Ned)



Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club Santa

In:

Out: Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5

Extended:

Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86

In: Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv, Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv

Out:

Extended:

Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team (Fortitude Pro Cycling)

In: Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) BTC City Ljubljana, Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana, Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products, Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance and Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv Plantur

Out: Lucinda Brand (Ned) Liv-Plantur, Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans, Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86, Thalita de Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals, Shara Gillow (Aus) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM

Extended: Marianne Vos (Ned), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol), Yara Kastelijn (Ned), Jeanne Korevaar (Ned), Anouska Koster (Ned), Moniek Tenniglo (Ned).

Rally Cycling Team

In: Kelly Catlin (USA), Allison Beveridge (Can), Sara Bergen (Can), Amy Benner (USA), Monica Volk (USA), Caitlin Laroche (USA), Megan Heath (USA)

Out: Elle Anderson (USA),Heather Fischer (USA), Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Catherine Ouellette (Can), Jessica Prinner (USA), Hannah Ross (USA)

Extended: Erica Allar (USA), Kirsti Lay (Can), Sara Poidevin (Can), Katherine Maine (Can) and Emma White (USA)

Servetto Footon

In: Alice Gasparini (Ita), Anna Potokina (Rus)

Out:

Extended:

Team Liv-Plantur

In: Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv, Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans, Juliette Labous (Fra), Liane Lippert (Ger)

Out: Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini

Extended: Sabrina Stultiens (Ned), Floortje Mackaij (Ned), Leah Kirchmann (Can), Molly Weaver (GBr), Julia Soek (Ned), Rozanne Slik (Ned)

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

In: Lex Albrecht (Can - Bepink), Nicolle Bruderer (Gtm), Kate Buss (USA) Happy Tooth, Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team, Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling, Madeleine Park (NZl), Jennifer Tetrick (USA), Nicolle Bruderer (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI

Out: Emily Collins (NZl), Alizee Brien (Can), Lauren Hall (USA - UnitedHealthcare), Joanne Kiesanowski (retires), Lauren Komanski (USA), Patricia Schwager (Swi)

Extended: Kathrin Hammes (Ger), Lindsay Myers (USA), Kendall Ryan (USA), Lauren Stephens (USA), Brianna Walle (USA)

Retired: Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl)

Topsport Vlaanderen Etixx-Guill D'or

In:

Out: Saartje Vandenbroucke (Ned)

Extended:

Retired: Evelyn Arys (Bel)

Twenty16-Ridebiker

In: Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)

Out: Allie Dragoo (USA) Cervelo Bigla

Extended: Leah Thomas (USA), Chloe Dygert (USA)

UnitedHealthcare Women

In: Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS, Janelle Cole (USA) TWENTY16–Ridebiker, Lauren Hall (USA) TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank, Lauretta Hansen (Aus) Colavita-Bianchi, Kate Sherwin (USA), Ruth Winder (USA)

Out: Coryn Rivera (USA) Liv-Plantur, Laura Brown (Can), Abbey Mickey (USA) Colavita-Bianchi, Laurel Rathburn (USA), and Linda Villumsen (NZl)

Extended: Katie Hall (USA), Rushlee Buchanan (NZl), Diana Peñuela (Col) and Shawn Morelli (USA)

Retired: Iris Slappendel (Ned), Lauren Tamayo (USA), Cai Higgins (Can), Annie Ewart (Can)

Weber Shimano Ladies Power

In:

Out:

Extended:

Retired:

Wiggle High5

In: Emilia Fählin (Swe) Ale-Cipollini, Amy Cure (Aus), Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products, Grace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition, Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies

Out: Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling, Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini, Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team

Extended: Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn), Anna Sanches Chafer (Spa), Annette Edmondson (Aus), Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita), Lucy Garner (GBr), Jolien D'hoore (Bel)

Retired: Emma Johansson (Swe), Mara Abbott (USA)