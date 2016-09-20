Cervelo Bigla sign American Dragoo

Image 1 of 5 Allie Dragoo (USA) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Allie Dragoo (USA) wins stage 3 of the Energiewacht Tour (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 5 Kristin Armstrong and Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 Sho-Air) celebrate on the podium Image 4 of 5 Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 Sho-Air) Image 5 of 5 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) keeps her head down on the way to her third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling team announced signing American rider Allie Dragoo for the 2017 season. She leaves current team Twenty16-Ridebiker, where she spent the past three seasons. The team also renewed contracts with Clara Koppenburg and Nicole Hanslemann.

"I am motivated to be a better bike racer and to do so I must make the leap over to harder racing which is in Europe," Dragoo said. "This is will be the best thing for my cycling career."

Dragoo is a strong time triallist and opportunist during stage races. This year, she was a part of Twenty16-Ridebiker's victory in the team time trial at the Women's Tour of California, and she won stage 3 of the Energiewacht Tour from a breakaway.

Twenty16-bikerider general manager Nicola Cranmer also believes that Dragoo's move to a European team will help her excel in the sport.

"Director Mari Holden and I felt strongly that she live and race full time in Europe next year. Bigla is a great fit for her. [Team Manager] Thomas Campana runs a very professional program and was instrumental in Kristin Armstrong's early success. I think the Twenty16 program prepared her well for this transition. We are excited for her new chapter."

Dragoo's announcement follows the signing of Ciara Horne, who will make her debut at the World Championships in Doha. Other new riders already announced for 2017 are Cecilie Ludwig and Marie Vilmann. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Lotta Lepistö have both also extended their contracts with the team.

The team also recently announced extensions for Koppenburg and Hanslemann, bringing the team roster up to eight riders.

As development riders, Hanselmann won the opening stage at Ladies Tour of Norway while Koppenburg, who is in her second season with the team, is a strong climber and time trialist.

"Clara and Nicole are proof of talent scouting and development of Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling," said Campana.