FDJ-SUEZ shores up Classics prospects with two major multi-year rider contract extensions

New contract for Vittoria Guazzini at FDJ-SUEZ will give her seven years on Women's WorldTour team

FDJ-SUEZ confirmed multi-year contract extensions for two riders this week, Vittoria Guazzini through 2028 and Amber Kraak through 2027.

At just 24 years of age, Guazzini joined the French WorldTour team three years ago, moving from the Valcar Continental programme where she won the women's under-23 European time trial title. She made an immediate impact at the top level with an overall victory at the 2022 Bretagne Ladies Tour and winning the gold medal at Worlds in the U23 women's time trial.

The Italian rider's speed and technique in time trialling was on full display on the track, as she won the world Team Pursuit title in 2022 and at the Paris Olympic Games won the gold along with Chiara Consonni in the Madison.

"Vittoria is one of the best time trial riders in the world, one of the most successful in the classics and one of the best teammates a leader could ask for," Stephen Delcourt, general manager for FDJ-SUEZ, said in a team statement. "Her dedication and loyalty made this extension a natural decision. We’re delighted to continue writing our story together, with even more ambitious goals."

In 2023 the Italian rider crashed hard in a recon ride prior to Paris-Roubaix Femmes and fractured her pelvis. She returned the next year and won Le Samyn des Dames and the first stage of the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées, then took the gold medal at the Olympics. This year, she had a top 10 at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Now considered one of the veterans on the team, Kraak joined in 2024 and now has a solid home for another two seasons. She established herself as a top-tier contender when she joined the WorldTour full-time in 2022 with Jumbo-Visma and took victory at La Périgord Ladies the next year. She has a powerful engine for the Classics as well as stage racing, having top 10s at Paris-Roubaix Femmes, De Brabantse Pijl and Amstel Gold Race as well as on two stages at Vuelta España Femenina last year.

"Amber brings invaluable stability to our starting line. Her determination and work ethic are a perfect match for our team values. We look forward to seeing her defend our colours for another three seasons," Delcourt said.

Kraak is expected to make her next start for the squad next week at a pair of French one-day races, Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic and La Classique Morbihan.

"Over the last two years, I’ve had great support in my progression and I’m really impressed with the development of the team. The team’s goals are ambitious, so I’m excited to keep moving forward and fighting for our shared dreams," the 30-year-old Dutch rider said.