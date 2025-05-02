FDJ-SUEZ shores up Classics prospects with two major multi-year rider contract extensions

Vittoria Guazzini will ride for WorldTour team for three more years while Amber Kraak all-rounder confirmed through 2027

New contract for Vittoria Guazzini at FDJ-SUEZ will give her seven years on Women's WorldTour team (Image credit: Getty Images)

FDJ-SUEZ confirmed multi-year contract extensions for two riders this week, Vittoria Guazzini through 2028 and Amber Kraak through 2027. 

At just 24 years of age, Guazzini joined the French WorldTour team three years ago, moving from the Valcar Continental programme where she won the women's under-23 European time trial title. She made an immediate impact at the top level with an overall victory at the 2022 Bretagne Ladies Tour and winning the gold medal at Worlds in the U23 women's time trial. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

