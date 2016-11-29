Dygert extends with Twenty16 RideBiker

Image 1 of 5 Chloe Dygert (Twenty16-Ridebiker) rode into the top 10 at the US time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Chloe Dygert (Twenty 16) held onto the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Chloe Dygert (USA) double world champion in the junior women's time trial and road race (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 4 of 5 Chloe Dygert leads the Young rider classification Image 5 of 5 US riders Kelly Catlin, Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Sarah Hammer celebrate after winning the women's team pursuit final.

Chloe Dygert has extended her contract with the American Twenty16 - Ridebiker team into a second season and to at least the end of 2017. The 19-year-old had a limited road schedule for 2016 with her season built around the track for Rio Olympic Games where she won silver in the team pursuit with the American squad. On the road, Dygert enjoyed a successful Tour of California as she finished sixth, claimed the young rider classification and helped Twenty16 - Ridebiker win the team time trial.

"I'm so blessed to be able to comeback and be apart of Twenty16 RideBiker. It will be my 4th year with the team and I have learned so much from teammates and staff over these years. Kristin Armstrong will be coaching me in 2017 and I am stoked to see where I can go working with her as a coach. She was there for my first pro race and I was there for her very last. With her focus on the coaching aspect of the team now, I am confident our team can achieve new goals. It's going to be a great year!" said the recently married Dygert in a team release.

A dual road race and time trial junior world champion on home roads in 2015, Dygert added a debut senior elite track rainbow jersey to her palmares in the team pursuit at the March Worlds in London.

With Dygert to limit her track racing to the LA Track World Cup round and April Worlds in Hong Kong, general manager Nicola Cranmer is looking forward to seeing her spend more time on the road.

"I am thrilled to include Chloé on the roster for 2017. At 19 years old, her accomplishments have surpassed expectation. She is an exceptional athlete with a lot still to learn on the road," said Cranmer. " After an intense build to Rio in the track program, she is ready for a strong road focus and I am excited to see what she can accomplish next year. Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong will be coaching Chloé, in hopes to maximize the combination of Chloé's raw power with Armstrong's time trialing expertise. This should prove to be a formidable combination."

The team will announce its new 2017 season signings over the coming weeks but for director sportif Mari Holden, the extension of Dygert's contract is crucial to Twenty16 - Ridebiker's ambitions and aims for the new year.

"2016 was a breakout year for Chloe winning an Olympic Silver medal and World Championship in the Team Pursuit. We are thrilled to have her rejoin us for 2017 and feel very good about how that supports our up and coming GC rider Leah Thomas, who stepped up in 2016 to show success in any GC situation. We feel confident building our team around the strength of these two key returning players, we also have some talented additions to be announced," added Holden.