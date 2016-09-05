Moolman-Pasio extends with Cervelo Bigla through 2017

Image 1 of 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) on the podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio celebrates her podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Third place for Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio - Emakumeen Bira 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Cervelo Bigla announced Monday that their all-rounder Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio has renewed her contract into 2017. The South African, who has been a member of the team since 2015, will continue her role as team leader.

"I really like what the team stands for and the culture we have cultivated within the team," Moolman-Pasio said in a team press release.

"It's not just about winning bike races but it's about winning in life. That sounds like a cliché but it's true. A lot of thought is given to the composition of the team and the characters involved. I have said many times, we're a small team with big hearts and it's very evident in how we function as a team and respond to one another."

Moolman-Pasio has had a successful 2016 campaign. Although it started with illness, she bounced back for the spring part of the season with third overall at Euskal Emakumeen Bira and fourth at Elsy Jacobs. She was also third at Boels Rental Hills Classic and won the overall title at Auensteiner-Radsporttage and took second overall at Aviva Women's Tour. She went on to represent her nation at the Olympic Games in Rio where she was 10th in the road race and 12th in the time trial.

"Ashleigh is already one of the best riders in the world but her development continues to grow," said team manager Thomas Campana. "She is one of the best time trailists and stage racers in the world. The next step we have identified is to develop her skills for the one day races.

"We believe the best is yet to come from Ashleigh which is scary when you see how much she has achieved already. She will play a very important role in mentoring the younger riders as we work towards making the younger group the stars of the future."

Moolman-Pasio will next race at the Premondiale Giro Toscana Int. Femminile - Memorial Michela Fanini taking place from September 6-11 in Italy.