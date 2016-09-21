Dani King signs for Cylance Pro Cycling

Image 1 of 5 Dani King (Wiggle HIgh5) Santos Women's Tour mountain leader (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 2 of 5 Dani King (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Pre-race interviews for Lucy Garner and Dani King from Wiggle High5 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Dani King (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Dani King (Wiggle High5) at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

In June, Wiggle High5 team manager Rochelle Gilmore told Cyclingnews that Dani King would be leaving the team after four seasons. The 25-year-old's team for 2017 has now been revealed, with the Briton to join Cylance Pro Cycling.

"King rode at a high level the whole season and showed her talent," said director sportif Manel Lacambra. "Her track curriculum is great and we believe she will continue to improve with more opportunities down the road. We will see her succeed even more."

King started her season in Australia at the Santos Women's Tour, winning the QOM jersey and finishing fourth overall. She then placed third at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race before jetting back to Europe via the Tour of Qatar.

An Olympic gold medallist in the team pursuit at London 2012, King was aiming to make the Rio Olympic Games for the road race but ultimately missed selection. King bounced back from missing the Olympics to finish seventh in the one-day Philadelphia International Cycling Classic race, ninth overall at the La Route de France and 11th in the Crescent Women World Cup Vargarda last month.

The move to Cylance continues King's transformation to a full time road rider with the team to support her development. King follows Kirsten Wild in signing on with Cylance for the 2017 season.

