Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank complete 2017 roster

The Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank squad announced its roster for its 13th season on Tuesday, also marking the renewal of its two title sponsors.

Americans Lauren Stephens, Brianna Walle, Kendall Ryan and Lindsay Myers all return together with German Kathrin Hammes, while seven new riders have been added to the team.

Canadian Lex Albrecht comes to the team after a season with the Italian Bepink squad, during which she placed top 10 overall in La Route de France and challenged for the mountains classification in the Trophée d'Or Féminin.

Mexican Ingrid Drexel joins after two season with the Astana Women's Team, while Heather Fischer comes across after a successful season with rival squad Rally Cycling. Jennifer Tetrick comes over from the Twenty16 Ridebiker team.

The team also brings on three young riders in Boulder resident Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI), a former Guatemalan champion, Kate Buss (Happy Tooth), both 23, and New Zealand junior time trial champion Madeleine Park.

Team owner Linda Jackson had to say goodbye to longtime rider Joanne Kiesanowski, who retired this season. "I am going to miss having Jo Kiesanowski on the team. She has been an incredible asset for us, both on and off the bike," Jackson said. "Her retirement after 16 years in the sport, with the last nine years spent with us, has definitely left a void. But I am very excited with the talent that we have added to the roster as we enter yet another four-year Olympic cycle."

Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank for 2017: Kathrin Hammes, Lindsay Myers, Kendall Ryan, Lauren Stephens, Brianna Walle, Lex Albrecht (BePink), Nicolle Bruderer (IS Corp), Kate Buss (Happy Tooth), Ingrid Drexel (Astana Women's Team), Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling), Madeleine Park (Neo), Jennifer Tetrick (Twenty16-RideBiker).

Out: Alizee Brien, Emily Collins, Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare), Joanne Kiesanowski (retires), Lauren Komanski, Patricia Schwager