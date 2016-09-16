Kirsten Wild signs with Cylance for 2017
Dutch sprinter bolsters American team's line-up
Prolific winner Kirsten Wild has signed with the Cylance Pro Cycling team for 2017, the squad announced today. The former Scratch Race World Champion joins the team after two seasons with Hitec Products.
Wild, 33, has won 99 road races over the course of her decade-long career, including the Prudential Ride London Grand Prix and Tour de Yorkshire this season, four titles in the Ladies Tour of Qatar, World Cup victories in the Open de Suède Vårgårda and Tour of Chongming Island, in addition to World and European titles on the track.
With Cylance, Wild will be reunited with directeur sportif Manel Lacambra, who directed the Dutch rider with the Cervelo Test Team from 2009-2010, two of her most prolific years.
"To have the best sprinter in the world will be a great advantage to bring success at the races next season," Lacambra said. "Her experience will help our young riders to continue their development in sport. We are very pleased to have her with us."
Wild is the first rider to be added to the 2017 Cylance roster.
