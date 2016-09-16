Kirsten Wild signs with Cylance for 2017

Image 1 of 5 Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins Prudential RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Ladies Tour of Qatar overall leader Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) Image 3 of 5 Laura Trott (Great Britain) with gold in the scratch race over Kirsten Wild (Ned) and Stephanie Roorda (Canada) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 4 of 5 Kirsten Wild (Hitech Products) won the Women's Tour de Yorkshire. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Prolific winner Kirsten Wild has signed with the Cylance Pro Cycling team for 2017, the squad announced today. The former Scratch Race World Champion joins the team after two seasons with Hitec Products.

Wild, 33, has won 99 road races over the course of her decade-long career, including the Prudential Ride London Grand Prix and Tour de Yorkshire this season, four titles in the Ladies Tour of Qatar, World Cup victories in the Open de Suède Vårgårda and Tour of Chongming Island, in addition to World and European titles on the track.

With Cylance, Wild will be reunited with directeur sportif Manel Lacambra, who directed the Dutch rider with the Cervelo Test Team from 2009-2010, two of her most prolific years.

"To have the best sprinter in the world will be a great advantage to bring success at the races next season," Lacambra said. "Her experience will help our young riders to continue their development in sport. We are very pleased to have her with us."

Wild is the first rider to be added to the 2017 Cylance roster.