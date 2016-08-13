Is Pauline Ferrand-Prevot heading to Canyon SRAM?
Team manager denies he's signed the French rider but leaves the door open
Cyclingnews understands from sources within the women’s peloton that French rider Pauline Ferrand Prévot is heading to Canyon-SRAM in 2017.
On Thursday, Canyon-SRAM general manager Ronny Lauke denied that he has signed Ferrand Prévot at this stage, but he left the door open as to whether she would be with the team next year. Ferrand Prévot is apparently waiting to announce her future later in the season, and she competes at the Olympics Games next week in the women’s mountain bike event.
