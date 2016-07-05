Boels-Dolmans announce Anna van der Breggen signing

Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands and Rabobank-Liv celebrates crossing the finish line to win the 19th Fleche Wallonne women's race

Anna van der Breggen will ride in the colours of Boels-Dolmans from 2017 the Dutch team have announced. The 26-year-old will leave Rabo-Liv after three seasons in which she twice won La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, La Course by Tour de France, and the Giro Rosa among several more.

"Anna is a very complete rider who fits in with the team perfectly, and is a benefit to the team's balance. With the addition of Anna, we have gained an extra finisher who is a Jack-of-all-trades. Also, she has proven to be loyal in the past. In short, she is a great asset for the team, one of which we can all be proud," team manager Danny Stam said.

Van der Bregen will sign a two-year contract with number one ranked squad as she explained.

"After riding for RaboLiv for three wonderful seasons, it is time for me for something new. Choosing a great team like Boels-Dolmans felt like a logical step. I am happy with my two-year-contract, and hope to achieve my further goals with the Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team," said van der Bregen.

Van der Breggen is currently riding the Giro Rosa in defence of the title she won last year.

The announcement follows in the steps of Lizzie Armitstead, Chantal Blaak, Christine Majerus, Nikki Harris and Amalie Dideriksen all re-signing with the team.