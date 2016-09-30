Pauline Ferrand-Prevot signs for Canyon SRAM

Image 1 of 2 Pauline Ferrand Prévot is heading to Canyon-SRAM in 2017 (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 2 of 2 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) was the only rider to record a DNF (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prevot has moved to Canyon-SRAM for 2017.

In August Cyclingnews wrote that the team were looking to bolster their squad for the future and that Ferrand-Prevot had signed a deal, with her 2016 team, Rabo–Liv Women's Cycling Team, restructuring in 2017.

“After five great years spent with the best riders in the world I’m glad to announce I’ll be riding for CANYON//SRAM Racing next year. Thank you to Canyon and the team for giving me the opportunity to join a super talented and strong line-up, and believing in me for the coming years," Ferrand-Prevot said in a statement released by her new team.

The 2014 road world road race champion has had a difficult season in 2016 and called time on her campaign after the Olympic Games in Rio. She finished 26th in the road race and abandoned the mountain bike event after she was hampered by a tibial plateau stress fracture sustained in the winter.

With a new kit, bike and team, Canyon SRAM team manager, Ronny Lauke, is confident that the 24-year-old can rediscover a winning habit that turned her into one of the most successful riders within the peloton.

"We are happy to welcome such a young but already proven athlete to our modern program. Pauline obviously has a lot of potential, and we believe with our international roster and our approach to the sport, that she can develop further. With her abilities to race in all areas Pauline has created a unique career already and it will bolster our already high quality in the team, especially in the mountains."

Ferrand-Prevot will link up with Tiffany Cromwell, Lisa Brennauer, Trixi Worrack, and the rest of a strong Canyon SRAM women's team in 2017.