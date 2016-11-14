Georgia Baker signing finalises Orica-AIS 2017 roster

Image 1 of 5 Orica AIS on the front in the women's race (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 5 Georgia Baker on the climb (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Gracie Elvin (Orica AIS) is awarded the most combative award at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 5 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Australian national champion, Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) at Thüringen Rundfarht 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) rides into bronze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Australian team Orica-AIS has announced its first and final signing for the upcoming 2017 season with Georgia Baker to complete a 11-rider roster. The squad will be one rider less than 2016 with 22-year-old Baker its sole signing for 2017 while Dutchwoman Annemiek Van Vleuten is the only non-Australian.

Baker will join up with hew new teammates after the 2017 Hong Kong World Track Championships in April.

"It is great to be able to confirm that Georgia Baker will race for the team in 2017," director sportif Gene Bates said. "We have watched Georgia over the past few years and despite focusing very hard on the track, she has shown some exceptional moments on the road.

"It is great to have her with us not only from a physical aspect but she also brings a great attitude with her. Georgia aligns very well with our team ethos and I have no doubt she will fit in with the group exceptionally fast."

Baker made her Olympic Games debut in August, selected for the women's team pursuit and also rode in the same event at the Track Worlds in March.

With little change to the team, Bates is hoping the stability can help his riders build on a 19 win season from eight different riders.

"The team for 2017 remains quite unchanged from 2016. We know what we are getting and in terms of a well-balanced and capable team and we are excited about getting the ball rolling straight away," Bates said. "The team has obviously raced a lot together now and we are fortunate that we can get straight onto business with this group.

"We are happy that we have a great mix for the coming season. Our focus and goals might shift a little bit for 2017 but our approach and attitude towards racing will remain very similar."

After one season, American Tayler Wiles departs the Orica-AIS team for UnitedHealthcare, with Lizzie Williams also moving on after two years.

Orica-AIS for the 2017 season: Jessica Allen, Georgia Baker, Jenelle Crooks, Gracie Elvin, Katrin Garfoot, Alex Manly, Rachel Neylan, Loren Rowney, Sarah Roy, Amanda Spratt and Annemiek Van Vleuten.