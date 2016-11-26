Canyon-SRAM announce 2017 roster

Image 1 of 5 The Canyon-SRAM team are ready to roll (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Pauline Ferrand Prévot is heading to Canyon-SRAM in 2017 (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 3 of 5 The Canyon-SRAM team on the podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Could you be the next member of the Canyon//SRAM pro team? (Image credit: Zwift /Canyon//SRAM)

The Canyon-SRAM team have all but finalised their roster for 2017, with all nine of this year's riders staying on, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot signing from Rabo-Liv, and one additional rider to be announced from the as-yet unconcluded Zwift Academy competition.

Trixi Worrack, the 35-year-old who has been at the set-up – which grew from the ashes of the old Velocio-SRAM team 12 months ago – since 2012, will be the 'unofficial' captain. The German is "hoping to stay in good shape all season" after having to undergo emergency kidney surgery this March following a crash at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda.

Along with Worrack, the team will avail of the experience of Tiffany Cromwell, and Lisa Brennauer, both of whom are 28 and have been on board for a few years. Younger riders include British national champion Hannah Barnes, 23, German champion Mieke Kroger, 23, Italian champion Elene Cecchini, 24, and American Alexis Ryan, 22, in addition to Alena Amialiusik and Barbara Guarischi.

"We had a strong presence in our first year and represented our partners with podium success, widespread media exposure, as well the implementation of fresh ideas for our sport," said directeur sportif Beth Duryea in a statement from the team.

"However, we're all about looking forward. We want to be better, we want to create more fans globally, and we want to inspire more women to experience the beauty of cycling. With our core group that have learned a lot together this year, our new riders, and the invaluable support from our innovative partners, we are confident of a successful year in 2017."

Cromwell, who claimed the biggest of the team's 10 wins this season with her stage victory at the Giro Rosa, said she had no hesitation in renewing her deal.

"Canyon-SRAM is one of the most professional teams I've been a part of during my career," she said. "I'm proud of the way we entered the women's peloton and the precedent we have set in continuing to grow women's cycling and being the leaders in creating change and excitement.

"I'm also proud of the team and how we always stick together, pick each other up when one of us are down and truly celebrate the good times together too."

The 11th and final member of the team will be an amateur cyclist plucked from the Zwift Academy initiative. In collaboration with the home training company, the team are handing a pro contract to the woman who proves herself to be the strongest of those who signed up.

The three finalists are due to head to Mallorca in December to join up with the team on its first training camp ahead of the 2017 season, where a final decision will be made.

Canyon-SRAM will kick off their season at the Santos Women's Tour in mid-January before staying in Australia for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race later in the month.

Canyon-SRAM’s 2017 roster: Alena Amialiusik (BLR), Hannah Barnes (GBR), Lisa Brennauer (GER), Elena Cecchini (ITA), Tiffany Cromwell (AUS), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA), Barbara Guarischi (ITA), Mieke Kröger (GER), Alexis Ryan (USA), Trixi Worrack (GER) and a Zwift Academy rider (to be announced).