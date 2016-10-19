Orica-AIS re-sign Rowney and Roy

Image 1 of 5 Celebration for Sarah Roy after her stage win (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Loren Rowney (Australia) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 3 of 5 Loren Rowney (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team digs deep on the first QOM climb of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 5. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Stage winner, Sarah Roy (Orica AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Quick bike change for Sarah Roy (Orica AIS) after a crash at Dwars door de Westhoek 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Orica-AIS announced Wednesday the re-signing of Loren Rowney and Sarah Roy for the 2017 season. The pair of Australians again aim to add to the team's strengths on the Women's WorldTour in the stage races and classics.

Rowney joined Orica-AIS at the beginning of this year after spending four seasons with versions of the now-folded Velocio-Sram team. She had a successful season with a stage win at Tour de Feminin and a podium in a stage at the Boels Rental Ladies Tour. During her career, she has also won stages at the Route de France, Trophee d'Or Feminina nd Tour de l'Ardeche.

"I have really enjoyed my first year on the team," Rowney explained. "I personally didn't tick all of the boxes I wanted to tick this season but I know that the 2017 season is already looking good.

"Two highlights for me was my win in the Tour de Feminin and sprinting to second in a hard sprint on a stage at the Boels Rental Ladies Tour. I have proven that I can mix it with the best sprint riders in a long sprint and I hope to continue to have opportunities next season to demonstrate this strength more."

Roy will be starting her third season with Orica-AIS, first joining the team at the beginning of 2015. She is a former Australian criterium champion who this year won a stage at the Boels Rental Ladies Tour and had second places at the Tour de France prologue and at Keukens van Lommel Ladies Classic.

"Orica-AIS is a special team to be a part of," Roy explained. "We have grown together this year so I am glad for things to remain relatively unchanged into 2017. The team has a great dynamic and good mix of experience and strengths, I am certain we will see some exciting results next year."

Orica-AIS has already announced extended contracts with Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned), and Rachel Neylan (Aus) and Katrin Garfoot (Aus), along with Amanda Spratt (Aus) and Gracie Elvin (Aus).

"We have some strong girls for the lead outs and every race we get more and more dialled in," Rowney said. "For me the spring next year will be the most important part of the season. I'd really like to feature in the WorldTour races and get a win in one of the Classics races."