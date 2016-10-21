Cylance sign Numainville and extend with Guiterrez

Image 1 of 5 Joelle Numainville was all smiles pre-stage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Joelle Numainville (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance) hugs a friend (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance Pro Cycling) warms up for the 42,5 km team time trial of the UCI Women's World Tour's 2016 Crescent Vårgårda Team Time Trial (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Cylance Pro Cycling announced signing former Canadian champion Joelle Numainville for the 2017 season, while re-signing Sheyla Gutierrez.

Numainville, 29, raced for Cervelo Bigla for two seasons and during her career she has won two elite women's national titles in the road race and time trial, and has stood on the podium at Tour of Flanders, Tour de l'Ardeche, Philadelphia Cycling Classic, Winston-Salem Classic and GP Plouay.

Sheyla Gutiérrez, 22, has re-signed after completing her first season with the American outfit. She was second overall in the U23 category in Women's WorldTour and finished her season with an eighth place at the elite UCI Road World Championship.

The team aims to keep developing her skills in the coming year. "It was her first year as a professional at this high level, and she continued to improve all year," team director Manel Lacambra said. "Using her bold character and fearless form, Gutiérrez found steady results across the UCI Women's WorldTour Calendar."

Cylance Pro Cycling already announced signing sprinter Kirsten Wild, who took the silver medal in the women's road race at Worlds, while Gutierrez was eighth and Numainville was ninth.

The team also announced signing Dani King from Wiggle High 5, Malgorzta Jasinkska from Ale Cipollini and Willeke Knol from Lotto Soudal Ladies.