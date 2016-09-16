Lippert to Liv Plantur, Bastianelli renews with Ale Cipollini - Women's News Shorts

Image 1 of 6 Liane Lippert celebrates as she crosses the line for gold (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 6 Liane Lippert pulls on the European champion's jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 6 Chloe Hosking, Jolien D'Hoore and Marta Bastianelli on the podium in Madrid (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 6 Annie Foreman-Mackey (The Cyclery-Opus) starts to grin as she realizes she will not be caught (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 6 Best young rider, Liane Lippert (German National Team) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 6 Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Junior European champion Lippert signs with Liv Plantur

The newly crowned junior European road champion, Liane Lippert, has signed up to race with the UCI women's elite team Liv Plantur in 2017. It will be Lippert's first professional contract.

"Liane is a very young talented rider who has already proven that she can compete at an elite level," explained Liv Plantur coach Hans Timmermans. "We believe in her general classification ability as she has shown particular qualities in the time trials and in hilly races. She has already shown a lot of potential by winning the youth classification at Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt and Trophée d'Or, which is extremely special. We envisage a great future for her and within the 'Keep-Challenging' structure we are certain that she can become a top athlete. We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with her and we'll take a step-by-step approach to develop her capabilities to achieve her maximum potential."

The German youngster won gold medal in the junior race at the European road championships on Friday in Plumelec, France. She beat a tough field, sprinting to the finish line ahead of Italy's Elisa Balsamo, who took silver and Great Britain's Sophie Wright in bronze.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to start my professional career with one of the leading women's teams in the world," Lippert said of her new team for next season. "The team is known for its professional and structural approach and I look forward to working with the staff, coaches and embracing their philosophy. Signing the contract gives me confidence and I appreciate the team believes in my ability. I am really motivated to race for Team Liv-Plantur next year and I'm excited by the challenges ahead."

Liv Plantur has so far announced their 2017 roster to include returning riders Sabrina Stultiens (Ned), Floortje Mackaij (Ned), Leah Kirchmann (Can), Molly Weaver (GBr), Julia Soek (Ned), Rozanne Slik (Ned). Lippert will join the new signings Lucinda Brand (Ned) from Rabo Liv, Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) from Boels Dolmans and Juliette Labous (Fra).

Bastianelli renews with Ale Cipollini

Former world champion Marta Bastianelli has renewed her contract with the Italian outfit Ale Cipollini for the 2017 season.

The Italian won the world title in 2007 in Stuttgart, Germany, ahead of a bunch sprint on by Marianne Vos and Giorgia Bronzini. She was also second at La Fleche Wallonne in 2008. During her career she raced with teams Safi-Pasta Zara and MCipillini-Giordana.

Bastianelli served a two-year suspension after testing positive for the banned stimulant flenfluramine twice in 2008 at the European championships and Giro Rosa. The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) initially gave her a reduced one-year ban, but she fought the suspension saying her diet pills were contaminated. The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) upheld the full two-year suspension through July 2010. She returned to racing with MCipillini-Giordana the following year.

This year, with Ale Cipollini, Bastianellli had a successful season with victories at Omloop van het Hageland, GP della Liberazione and two stages at Trophee d’Or Feminin. She was also second in stages at the Aviva Women's Tour and Lotto Belgium Tour, and third at the Madrid Challenge.

Ale Cipollini announced this week that signing of Chloe Hosking from Wiggle High5. They struck a deal that suited Hosking's intention to also attend law school next year. The Australian will race two Euroepan blocks in the spring and then mid to late summer with her new team.

"We have put in a lot of effort to create a strong and stable team. With the arrival of Chloe, the team has two great leaders in Chloe and Marta Bastianelli," said team manger Fortunato Lacquaniti.

Foreman-Mackey to Twenty16-Ridebiker for 2016 and 2017

Twenty16-Ridebiker announced Thursday the signing of 2016 Canadian National Road Champion Annie Foreman-Mackey for the rest of the 2016 season and for 2017. Foreman-Mackey soloed to victory at the Canadian National Road Championships in June grabbing her nation's coveted road racing title. The first event with Twenty16-Ridebiker for Foreman-Mackey is the team time trial camp in Boise Idaho this month, where the team is preparing for UCI World Championships in October.

"I am beyond excited to be joining TWENTY16 Ridebiker UCI Pro Team. I am looking forward to transferring the skills I have learned as a team pursuit rider with the Canadian team to the road TTT event, something I have had an eye on for a while now. TWENTY16 has proven that they are a force to be reckoned with, and I am honored to be joining this group of women leading into the World Championships," Foreman-Mackey said.

Kirchmann second overall in inaugural Women's WorldTour

Leah Kirchmann (Liv Plantur) finished 11th place in the Women's WorldTour finale at the Madrid Challenge in Spain, and sealed her second place overall in the inaugural 17-round series behind title winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans).

"I didn’t feel in the best of shape during the first part of the race," Kirchmann said. "However in the finale I felt more comfortable as we prepared the bunch sprint. Unfortunately, I lost the wheel of Sara who did a great job with Riejanne in the lead-out. It would have been nice to end the season with a better result, but I am still very happy to be in second place overall in the WorldTour. This demonstrates my consistency throughout the season which has been my biggest strength."

Guarnier finished the series with 946 points, an advantage over Kirchman, who had 604 points, while Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) finished third with 545 points.