Recommended reading

UCI points update brings Women's WorldTour system in line with men's, designating women's Monuments and boosting Tour de France Femmes

By published

Points allocations tweaked for men's and women's calendars, plus new rules on race restarts and new safety 'regulator' role

(From L) Stage winner and second placed Team SD Worx - Protime&#039;s Dutch rider Demi Vollering, Overalll leader and first placed Canyon//SRAM Racing team&#039;s Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey and third placed Fenix-Deceuninck team&#039;s Dutch rider Pauliena Rooijakkers celebrate on the podium after competing in the 8th and last stage of the third edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, a 149.9 km between Le Grand Bornand and the Alpe d&#039;Huez, in L&#039;Alpe d&#039;Huez, south-eastern France, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After last week's major announcement from the UCI on various new tech rules and the 2026 race calendars, cycling's governing body has ushered in a few more smaller amendments this week, including the minimum gearing test and tweaks to the points system and new rules on race neutralisations.

The points changes, which will come into force on October 20 this year, see some minor shuffles and changes to the points allocation for men's races, and a major overhaul of the system for women's races to bring in parity with the men's system.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.