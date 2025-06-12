Recommended reading

UCI rejects One Cycling project inclusion in WorldTour

By published

Future of new scheme in question as men's and women's WorldTour races decided through 2028

Richard Plugge in a pink blazer with Giro winner Simon Yates holding the Trofeo Senza Finé trophy
Richard Plugge, Visma-Lease a Bike CEO and founder of One Cycling, with Giro d'Italia winner Simon Yates (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The UCI announced that its Management Committee has approved the men's and women's WorldTour races through the end of the next three-year cycle in 2028 on Thursday, with the committee unanimously voting to exclude the One Cycling project from the calendar.

"While welcoming the fact that road cycling is attracting new investors, the UCI Management Committee nevertheless unanimously decided, following the PCC's vote in this direction, not to respond to the request, as it stands, to include the OneCycling project in the UCI Women's WorldTour and UCI WorldTour calendars," the UCI announcement read.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.