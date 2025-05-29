Recommended reading

Lab tested: Gravel racers, these free hacks could save you over two minutes at Unbound

By published

We've been back in the wind tunnel, this time playing with hydration packs and clever base layers to help you find speed for free

Jump to:

Last week, I wrote a story breaking down the aerodynamic implications of the various available configurations of carrying water bottles on your bike. The story was primarily aimed at road racing cyclists, with the tested configurations covering one, two or three bottles, aero bottles, and a mixture of where you could put them on most bikes. 

But with Unbound Gravel set to light up our social media feeds over the coming week, we also wanted to run some tests on carrying a hydration pack to see whether there were any gains to be found. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.