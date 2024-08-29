Which superbike is fastest? Cyclingnews takes over £100k of WorldTour bikes to the wind tunnel to find out

By
published

Factor, Scott and Cervélo come out favourably, with a potential saving of up to 32 watts against entry-level baseline

Wind Tunnel superbike test
(Image credit: Sam Gupta)

Last week, the tech team here at Cyclingnews took 11 WorldTour-level road bikes to a wind tunnel to find out which was the most aerodynamic. 

Perhaps the biggest test of its kind in recent times, it comprised bikes with a total value of over £100,000, including the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, the Gen 8 Trek Madone SLR, as well as the new Canyon Aeroad CFR and Pinarello Dogma F. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.