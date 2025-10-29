Bianchi bolsters gravel range with new alloy models for 2026

Italian brand Bianchi recently updated its gravel bike range to include two new alloy models to sit alongside the existing race-oriented Impulso and adventure-focussed Arcadex models. These two existing models remain unchanged for 2026, though they do receive fresh colourways.

The Impulso is offered in three tiers– RC, Pro, and Comp – with 1 offered in an SRAM Red EXPLR build on the RC tier, and 2x Shimano GRX offered in Di2 and mechanical configurations on the Pro and Comp models, respectively.

The Arcadex, although also a carbon machine, is not offered in an RC (Reparto Corse) build, but the Pro tier is available with either a RockShox Rudy XPLR suspension fork and SRAM Apex for those who like to get a bit bumpy, or a more standard rigid fork and a 1x Di2 GRX spec for those who don’t need the extra compliance. The Comp tier is available in either mechanical GRX or SRAM Apex.

Image 1 of 2 The Impulso is the brands all-out race machine (Image credit: Bianchi) While the Arcadex catered to those looking to get a little more adventurous. (Image credit: Bianchi)

New alloy models

In addition to the existing models, Bianchi has also released an alloy model of the Arcadex, the Arcadex AL, and added the Via Nirone, previously a drop bar alloy all-road machine, firmly into the gravel range.

The Arcadex AL features cargo capacity on the forks, clearance for 50mm tyres, and a round seatpost, meaning users can fit a dropper post or suspension seatpost if they choose to. The geometry is a little longer than the carbon version, offset by shorter stem lengths, to offer a more stable ride, and the welds on the 6069 aluminium have been smoothed to better mirror the seamless finish of the carbon model.

It also features semi-internal cables, with the hoses entering the frame at the headset but not running within the cockpit itself for slightly easier maintenance. It’s only offered in a 12-speed mechanical GRX configuration.

Image 1 of 2 The Via Nirone represents the entry point into the new gravel range. (Image credit: Bianchi) While the Arcadex AL is a more premium alloy option. (Image credit: Bianchi)

The new Via Nirone, named after the street on which the first Bianchi workshop was built, represents the entry level to the gravel range. It’s compatible with 1x and 2x drivetrains, but both build options at the point of sale are 1x; a mechanical GRX 11sp at the bottom tier, and a 12sp mechanical GRX for the upper tier. There are mounts a-plenty for those looking to get adventurous, with three on each of the carbon fork legs, plus two extra under the down tube and a pair on the top tube.

For those looking for added versatility, both of the new alloy gravel models feature eyelets added at the seat cluster as well as at the dropouts to allow easy fitting of pannier racks.