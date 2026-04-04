'A big change to the team' – How Franziska Koch became a vital domestique for Demi Vollering and one of the best signings of the season

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German champion will prove essential as one of European Champion's supporting cast at Sunday's Tour of Flanders

NIVONE, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Race winner Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Franziska Koch of Germany and Team FDJ United - SUEZ react after the 21st Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026, Women&#039;s Elite a 137.2km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on February 28, 2026 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Vollering celebrates with Koch after Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

German champion Franziska Koch has undeniably been one of the best signings of 2026, already marking herself an essential cog in the FDJ United-Suez machine that is spearheaded by Demi Vollering, and she will be vital heading into this weekend's Tour of Flanders.

Koch impressed during her seven-year stint with Picnic PostNL, having stepped up to WorldTour level as a 19-year-old in 2020, but she's reached new heights at the French team, taking fifth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and third at Strade Bianche while playing a support role.

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WAREGEM, BELGIUM - APRIL 01: (L-R) Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Franziska Koch of Germany and Team FDJ United - SUEZ compete during the 14th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2026 - Women&#039;s Elite a 128.8km one day race from Waregem to Waregem / #UCIWWT / on April 01, 2026 in Waregem, Belgium. (Photo by Jan de Meuleneir - Pool/Getty Images)

Vollering and Koch during Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vollering will return to the Tour of Flanders after skipping it in 2025, and she showed she's in red-hot form at Dwars door Vlaanderen, where she only missed out on victory in a narrow two-up sprint against former teammate Marlen Reusser.

Come Sunday, FDJ's star-studded team will look to launch the star climber away on the key bergs, with the likes of Koch and Chabbey both set to prove vital if Vollering is to win De Ronde for the first time. Don't be surprised if the German champion does a similar job to that at Nieuwsblad, where her pace was too high for everyone except her teammate to launch away from.

"I think Demi has done great already this season. She showed it already at Nieuwsblad just how strong she is," said Koch. "It can only get better. We had a really good camp at altitude and I think she's ready."

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