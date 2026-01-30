Three unreleased TT bikes and Remco Evenepoel's new race machines as Tour de France preparations start early – Challenge Mallorca tech gallery

Ordinarily, the Mallorca Challenge, a series of one-day races on the popular island, wouldn't garner as much attention as it has this year, or perhaps even this team roster. This year, however, the race organisers played a blinder by adding a team time trial into the mix to tempt the top-tier teams into an early dress rehearsal for stage one of the Tour de France.

While the first day of racing was a total washout, day two's TTT was dry, though still very windy, and unsurprisingly victory was hoovered up by Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, giving superstar signing Remco Evenepoel his first race of the season and an impressive (albeit statistically insignificant) 100% win rate.

I spent an enlightening afternoon discussing Tour preparation with Alex Dowsett of XDS Astana and Jonny Wale of Red Bull for a future feature, before roaming the pits of Ses Salines on the south of the island, spotting three unreleased time trial bikes in the process, along with several rebadged Ridleys, and one team still beautifully flying the flag for rim brakes. If you're still hungry for more new bikes after this, then our Tour Down Under tech gallery should quench your appetite nicely.

There certainly seems to be a growing disparity in terms of the equipment the WorldTour teams have at their disposal versus second-tier teams, but for these smaller teams, who, if we're honest, aren't competing for the overall at the Tour or time trial stages, it's probably the case that their more modest resources are simply better spent elsewhere.

You're here for the tech, though, right? The gallery below starts with a few interesting bits I picked up on day one in the rain, before we get to the really interesting stuff.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Let’s start on day one of the race series, in the rain, with Remco Evenepoel’s new gold bike… or at least partially gold.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

He still gets his gold K-Edge computer mount.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

And a gold ‘Remco’ signature on the top tube.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

But the overall feel of his bike is much more in line with the rest of the team's machines. Maybe I’m reading too much into some paint, but it’s certainly different to his Soudal-QuickStep machine and how that stood out from the pack.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I can't lie, in the rain the paint looked fantastic.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The EF riders were about an unreleased new version of the Cannondale SuperSix Evo, though it is extremely similar at first glance.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

These Continental Archetype tyres came out for the Tour de France last year, for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, but now they're being seen elsewhere, like on this Movistar bike.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The UAE team bikes, meanwhile, were sporting the Enve Pro wheels, with silver spokes and hubs.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Clemént Venturini of Unibet Rose Rockets was sporting a different rain jacket from his teammates to deal with the deluge. It looks to be an old Shakedry, still in use despite the fraying pockets.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

These Kern Pharma shorts look to have Dyneema threads for abrasion resistance on the sides and hips.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Unibet paint is certainly going to turn heads.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Don’t be fooled by the Rose logo on the downtube, this is a Ridley Dean Fast. Rose, bike supplier to the team this year, has a licensing agreement with the Belgian brand, and Unibet aren't the only squad on Deans at this race.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

You’ve got to love the attention to detail in the branding.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Not content with riding an unreleased bike in the mass start races, EF were also aboard what appeared to be an unreleased prototype version of the Cannondale SuperSlice.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The form is similar to the old version, but this headtube-top tube sweep is more organic, and dare I say Dean-esque.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

EF is sponsored by Muc-Off, which supplies pink valves for the team's wheels (along with tyre goop). I admire the commitment to sponsor correctness in fitting a pink valve that’ll be covered up completely. I guess it paid off, as here it is in the gallery…

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Gold pen makes sure the saddle position is just so after transport and servicing.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Shorter cranks are a growing trend, but there are still plenty of 172.5mm sets on show here at EF.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

These Elite Leggero Carbon superlight bottle cages are becoming the new standard for Elite-sponsored teams - which is a lot of them.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The new SuperSlice cockpits were finished with Leap grips.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here are those pink valves again, fitted to monstrously deep Vision front wheels.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Or at least, they’re stickered up with Vision logos. The hubs look like Visions, but I can’t find a Metron this deep with these logos online. Astana were rocking some badged ‘SL91’, so I suspect it’s these; a new model if so.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The bottom bracket isn’t crazy high like some TT bikes nowadays.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Some team bikes had old-school SRAM blip setups clamped onto their tri bar extensions.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

While others had them mounted on these neat, aero Leap Blip covers.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

While black is undoubtedly lighter, it does strike me as a shame for such a large canvas to go unpainted.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

A central strut holds up the Vision TT extension bars.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Cannondale fork blades make the super deep wheels look somewhat proportional.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

How does it feel sitting behind Remco in a TT, Nico?

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Given that Evenepoel is the current Belgian, European, World, and Olympic TT champion, it’s a minor miracle his TT bike is so toned down.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Unlike on the road, his bike stands out from the plain black Shiv TT machines of his teammates.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Sixty eight teeth. Count them if you like.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The rainbow stripes are confined to the seat tube and inside the fork legs.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

A gold K-Edge chain keeper matches his road computer mount.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

His bike was also sporting these Leap grips for a very smooth transition from brakes to base bar.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The riders, presumably for better vision in the wheels, had more upright positions in the TTT, but some still sported the cutout visors, allowing them to get even lower when their turn on the front came.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Custom branded Puma trainers. Respect the drip.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The commissaires were out in force, armed with callipers. Given this tyre was a 25mm tubular (I think), I’m not sure it's likely to be troubling the maximum wheel-tyre diameter rule anytime soon…

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Yes, that’s right, those are rim brakes. One stone and it’s all over though… talk about tight clearances!

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Not only were the Petrolike team sporting rim brakes, but tubular tyres; a delightful throwback.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I don’t think they were ever going to challenge for the win, so one can forgive this distinctly un-aero computer mounting.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The ‘tunnel of team bikes’ photo is a terrible cliché, so for that I apologise, but one of the X-Labs is not like the others.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

This black bike is the same as the others in form, and given the parcours was totally flat for the race, there’s no real advantage in spending hours sanding paint down to raw carbon, so I suspect this is a different layup, given XDS is the team sponsor and direct manufacturer of a great many bike frames for other brands too.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here are those whopping Metron 91SL wheels again. It was a windy day to be rolling with such a deep front wheel.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

This Vision rear disc, as with most of the team bikes, is an old rim brake disc with a disc brake hub rebuilt into it.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Other bikes were seen sporting this newer model, which is effectively a 40mm deep Vision rim with a skin over the top. It’s wider, but I was told the riders preferred the all-carbon monocoque option as it’s stiffer.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Prologo Predator TT saddle will set you back (no, this isn’t a joke) €1,250.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I’m unsure who manufactures this chainring. It has no distinctive markings on it that I could see.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Right, let’s play 'What bike is this?'... I’ve not seen a port on the rear side of the head tube before.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Aero pulley wheel covers were on it, but that doesn’t narrow things down much.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I also can’t recall seeing a junction box up here, in the wind, before.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

It’s an Aurum, and not a prototype either… but Aurum doesn’t make a time trial bike. According to the UCI codes, it’s an ‘Aurum Chrono Disco’. Whether it’ll be released or not remains to be seen, but Aurum is a small brand and developing a time trial bike is quite the undertaking financially.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

It’s quite an unassuming machine, but it bears a passing resemblance to the SuperSlice in some ways.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

When stock risers aren’t enough, aluminium comes into play.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Polti - Visit Malta squad are also rolling on Scope wheels on the road, though it looks like it's using Enve discs and an unbadged front for the TT.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Artech wheels have an unmistakable fish scale texture, and test very fast in our own wind tunnel testing.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Enric Mas’ extensions had full-length towelling lining them.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I know it’s not the drive side, but this De Rosa was a looker.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I know you’ve got to keep the sponsors happy, but keeping this dangly thing on the Selle SMP saddle is silly for a time trial.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Shorter cranks - 170mm - but nothing crazy at Uno-X.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The team was using the Ridley Dean, but badged up properly this time.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

It’s mad how fast time trial tech has moved. The Overton window of crazy helmets has shifted so much that these Sweet Protection lids, previously extremely outlandish, look normal now. -

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Two screws in these Deda base bars allow plenty of angle adjustment within the available range.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Curiously the team was using the Continental Aero 111 front tyre on their road bikes….

(Image credit: Will Jones)

…but not on their TT bikes. My suspicion is that the benefit of it is in better crosswind stability, which is somewhat overpowered by the much greater side area of a TT bike, meaning they may as well fit a lower rolling resistance model.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Another Ridley Dean, rebadged. Eddy Merckx is owned by the same parent company though.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

This Fast Forward wheel was the shallowest front I saw all day. Safety first!

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Most teams were using either tubeless, or latex tubes, but the Baloise squad was on TPU tubes.