New full-suspension Trek gravel bike has an unseen fork, massive tyre clearance, and will 'help you breathe more easily' (no, really!)

Today, Wisconsin based Trek has released an all-new gravel bike, the Checkout, that aims to bridge the gap between drop bar gravel bikes and cross country hardtails (please nobody call it a grountain bike).

It features an all-new RockShox Rudy XL fork up front with 60mm of travel, and a 55mm RockShox Sidluxe shock at the back to aid the compliance on offer by the huge tyres. This, combined with drop bars, means the Checkout is claimed to be faster on roads and gravel than a mountain bike, and also faster on rough terrain than a rigid gravel bike, according to the brand.

Full suspension gravel

This isn’t the first full suspension gravel bike, in the typical sense, though it’s certainly the first time we’ve seen one from a major brand. Niner launched its Magic Carpet Ride 7 years ago, and since then it’s basically been a rigid world save for a few front suspension models like the Lauf Seigla and YT Szepter. Specialized's Diverge STR is technically 'full suspension' via its front and rear Future Shock system, but with much less travel.

The Trek Checkout not only has front suspension, but also uses an all-new model of the RockShox Rudy fork, the Rudy XL Ultimate. The current Rudy XPLR fork fits 50mm tyres and has 30 or 40mm of travel, while the new XL has 50 or 60mm of travel and space for 2.25” tyres (57mm).

The stated clearance for the bike is 2.2” (56mm), so the rear end is slightly less capacious than the front. Regardless, the bike comes as stock with 55mm Bontrager Betasso tyres, so it’s almost maxxed out at point of sale, all in an effort to improve traction and control on technical, rocky singletrack terrain.

This, combined with the 55mm rear travel, likely makes it the plushest gravel bike on the market right now, and on trend for the 'larger tyres are faster' brigade.

The all-new RockShox Rudy XL fork has 60mm of travel and can take 2.25" tyres (Image credit: Trek)

Smoother is faster and… better for your breathing?

When compared to its rigid counterparts (though it isn’t clear which rigid counterpart from Trek it was compared to), it is claimed the Checkout results in a 41.5% reduction in vibrational energy, a 25% reduction in steering variation (meaning a claim of greater control over rough surfaces), and most curiously of all, a 7.3% reduction in ‘Rider Ventilation’.

This is a new metric to us, but appears to link a smoother ride with being able to breathe more easily, and therefore gaining a performance advantage in this respect over one's more roughly shaken competitors.

The frame has been designed around a 55mm travel rear shock. (Image credit: Trek)

An integrated rack and all the mounting points

The Checkout, according to Trek, has ambitions for ultra distance races like the Tour Divide. As such it has been kitted out with the ability to strap many things to it. There are 18 bosses in total on the frame: Two on the top tube for a bento box, seven on the down tube, three on the seat tube, and three underneath the down tube. In addition, Trek has collaborated with Topo Designs to create a framebag specifically for the Checkout.

At the rear though, there is also an integrated rack that is designed in such a way that it moves with the suspension and allows would-be adventurers to avoid the dreaded bag-sway that so often comes with the classic teardrop-shaped saddlebags. It is also said to be compatible with the RockShox dropper post that comes with each model, too.

There are more bosses (18 in total) than you can shake a stick at. (Image credit: Trek)

New geometry

In order to cash the cheques the tyres and shocks are writing, Trek has created a geometry that sits apart from its current range of gravel bikes. The Checkout is longer in terms of reach and higher in terms of stack than the rigid Checkpoint to create a longer, more stable platform and a riding position that is comfortable over longer distances, aimed at multi-day events.

It is also more upright and puts the rider further back than the brand’s CX hardtail and full suspension bikes, the Procaliber and Supercaliber, so it’s clearly quite a relaxed position by comparison to ‘standard’ gravel bikes.

The Checkout has been designed to tackle multi-day overland adventure riding. (Image credit: Trek)

Spec options and pricing

Two versions of the Checkout will be available, with both versions launching in both a subdued black colourway as well as an extremely jazzy multi-pattern version. Mechanical Shimano GRX models will retail at $5,799.99 / £4,999 while SRAM Force/XO mullet builds will cost $8,999.99 / £6,999. Framesets will cost $3,699.99 / £2,999.

A full build in the SRAM specification is 11.28kg / 24.86lbs, including sealant and excluding the rear rack.