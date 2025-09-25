New full-suspension Trek gravel bike has an unseen fork, massive tyre clearance, and will 'help you breathe more easily' (no, really!)
All-new gravel bike aims to bridge the gap between rigid gravel bikes and full-on mountain bikes
Today, Wisconsin based Trek has released an all-new gravel bike, the Checkout, that aims to bridge the gap between drop bar gravel bikes and cross country hardtails (please nobody call it a grountain bike).
It features an all-new RockShox Rudy XL fork up front with 60mm of travel, and a 55mm RockShox Sidluxe shock at the back to aid the compliance on offer by the huge tyres. This, combined with drop bars, means the Checkout is claimed to be faster on roads and gravel than a mountain bike, and also faster on rough terrain than a rigid gravel bike, according to the brand.
Full suspension gravel
This isn’t the first full suspension gravel bike, in the typical sense, though it’s certainly the first time we’ve seen one from a major brand. Niner launched its Magic Carpet Ride 7 years ago, and since then it’s basically been a rigid world save for a few front suspension models like the Lauf Seigla and YT Szepter. Specialized's Diverge STR is technically 'full suspension' via its front and rear Future Shock system, but with much less travel.
The Trek Checkout not only has front suspension, but also uses an all-new model of the RockShox Rudy fork, the Rudy XL Ultimate. The current Rudy XPLR fork fits 50mm tyres and has 30 or 40mm of travel, while the new XL has 50 or 60mm of travel and space for 2.25” tyres (57mm).
The stated clearance for the bike is 2.2” (56mm), so the rear end is slightly less capacious than the front. Regardless, the bike comes as stock with 55mm Bontrager Betasso tyres, so it’s almost maxxed out at point of sale, all in an effort to improve traction and control on technical, rocky singletrack terrain.
This, combined with the 55mm rear travel, likely makes it the plushest gravel bike on the market right now, and on trend for the 'larger tyres are faster' brigade.
Smoother is faster and… better for your breathing?
When compared to its rigid counterparts (though it isn’t clear which rigid counterpart from Trek it was compared to), it is claimed the Checkout results in a 41.5% reduction in vibrational energy, a 25% reduction in steering variation (meaning a claim of greater control over rough surfaces), and most curiously of all, a 7.3% reduction in ‘Rider Ventilation’.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
This is a new metric to us, but appears to link a smoother ride with being able to breathe more easily, and therefore gaining a performance advantage in this respect over one's more roughly shaken competitors.
An integrated rack and all the mounting points
The Checkout, according to Trek, has ambitions for ultra distance races like the Tour Divide. As such it has been kitted out with the ability to strap many things to it. There are 18 bosses in total on the frame: Two on the top tube for a bento box, seven on the down tube, three on the seat tube, and three underneath the down tube. In addition, Trek has collaborated with Topo Designs to create a framebag specifically for the Checkout.
At the rear though, there is also an integrated rack that is designed in such a way that it moves with the suspension and allows would-be adventurers to avoid the dreaded bag-sway that so often comes with the classic teardrop-shaped saddlebags. It is also said to be compatible with the RockShox dropper post that comes with each model, too.
New geometry
In order to cash the cheques the tyres and shocks are writing, Trek has created a geometry that sits apart from its current range of gravel bikes. The Checkout is longer in terms of reach and higher in terms of stack than the rigid Checkpoint to create a longer, more stable platform and a riding position that is comfortable over longer distances, aimed at multi-day events.
It is also more upright and puts the rider further back than the brand’s CX hardtail and full suspension bikes, the Procaliber and Supercaliber, so it’s clearly quite a relaxed position by comparison to ‘standard’ gravel bikes.
Spec options and pricing
Two versions of the Checkout will be available, with both versions launching in both a subdued black colourway as well as an extremely jazzy multi-pattern version. Mechanical Shimano GRX models will retail at $5,799.99 / £4,999 while SRAM Force/XO mullet builds will cost $8,999.99 / £6,999. Framesets will cost $3,699.99 / £2,999.
A full build in the SRAM specification is 11.28kg / 24.86lbs, including sealant and excluding the rear rack.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.