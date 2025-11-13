Dan Bigham and REAP combine on wild aero gravel time trial bike mashup
A 'celebration of British Engineering' sees aerodynamics expert collaborate with Reap and Detail Bike Tech to come up with an FKT-focused aero gravel machine
Dan Bigham is a name that many in the performance cycling world will be familiar with. Less well known, possibly, but growing in reputation and popularity, is British bike brand Reap, which manufactures high-end road and gravel carbon fibre frames in the middle of the UK.
Reap has been around as a company for several years, but the firm's relationship with Bigham stretches back to its origins; he even helped them with ‘aero geekery’ at the start of its journey.
Ahead of this weekend's Rouleur Live show, and as part of a wider project, the brand has collaborated with Bigham to put together a custom Reap 'Best of British' 300 RS gravel bike build.
The Type 300 was first spotted by Cyclingnews at last year's Rouleur Live show amid its prototype phase. In the year since, it has been launched as an aggressive, carbon fibre gravel bike that starts at £6,000 for the frameset. M40J and T800 carbon fibre laminate is used in construction, and the finish looks very nice indeed.
Apparently, Bigham has his eyes on some FKT or 'fastest known time' ride record attempts now that he is based back in the UK. No doubt the perfect project for an aero geek to set a target time and or performance for and then work backwards with an optimised… everything. It sounds like Bigham has the FKT of The Rebellion Way - a 372km route with 2000m of elevation - in his crosshairs.
Reap built the frame for this project, but some other key partners have been involved as well. Hope, Muc Off, and Exposure have kicked in parts too. And master mechanic and long-time spanner man for Bigham, Rich Steels, owner of Detail Bike Tech, built the whole thing up.
There are also some special new wheels, which we will talk about further down in the piece.
This bike will be on display at Rouleur Live, and Cyclingnews will be bringing you a host of tech and racing coverage from the event.
