Dan Bigham and REAP combine on wild aero gravel time trial bike mashup

Dan Bigham is a name that many in the performance cycling world will be familiar with. Less well known, possibly, but growing in reputation and popularity, is British bike brand Reap, which manufactures high-end road and gravel carbon fibre frames in the middle of the UK.

Reap has been around as a company for several years, but the firm's relationship with Bigham stretches back to its origins; he even helped them with ‘aero geekery’ at the start of its journey.

Ahead of this weekend's Rouleur Live show, and as part of a wider project, the brand has collaborated with Bigham to put together a custom Reap 'Best of British' 300 RS gravel bike build.

The Type 300 was first spotted by Cyclingnews at last year's Rouleur Live show amid its prototype phase. In the year since, it has been launched as an aggressive, carbon fibre gravel bike that starts at £6,000 for the frameset. M40J and T800 carbon fibre laminate is used in construction, and the finish looks very nice indeed.

Apparently, Bigham has his eyes on some FKT or 'fastest known time' ride record attempts now that he is based back in the UK. No doubt the perfect project for an aero geek to set a target time and or performance for and then work backwards with an optimised… everything. It sounds like Bigham has the FKT of The Rebellion Way - a 372km route with 2000m of elevation - in his crosshairs.

Reap built the frame for this project, but some other key partners have been involved as well. Hope, Muc Off, and Exposure have kicked in parts too. And master mechanic and long-time spanner man for Bigham, Rich Steels, owner of Detail Bike Tech, built the whole thing up.

There are also some special new wheels, which we will talk about further down in the piece.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This bike will be on display at Rouleur Live, and Cyclingnews will be bringing you a host of tech and racing coverage from the event.

This is Bigham's Reap 300, the build is dubbed the 'Best of British gravel bike' (Image credit: Ben Meir)

Bigham has added his own WattShop Anemoi II Extension System to get aero whenever he can, note the double water bottle holder 'out back' (Image credit: Ben Meir)

Thre's also an Exposure Lights Toro Mk2 gravel front light mounted neatly between the extensions (Image credit: Ben Meir)

The Toro 16 front light packs 3850 lumens in, punchy. (Image credit: Ben Meir)

Reap has included Biham's Piggy logo on the head and top tube. the Type 300 has 53mm measured tyre clearance and these are 50mm Schwalbe One R Pro tyres. (Image credit: Ben Meir)

These are new models from Foundry Wheels a collaboration between Detail Bike Tech and Velo Barbarian, these are 64mm deep with a 32mm internal rim, so progressive to say the least. (Image credit: Ben Meir)

The wheels are laced to Hope Pro 5 hubs, burly, hardwearing hubs with easy-to-find spare parts (Image credit: Ben Meir)

There's a 1x13 SRAM Red XPLR drivetrain with an aero 50T chainring (Image credit: Ben Meir)

Bigham has paired it to his own WattShop 160mm Cratus crank arms, I also spot a waxed chain, of course... (Image credit: Ben Meir)

Hope Union RC SPD style pedals, though I half expected aero Speedplay pedals to be fitted (Image credit: Ben Meir)

Another bottle is mounted behind the saddle with spares and an Exposure light below it. This leaves the main frame clear, more aero moves, or something simpler? (Image credit: Ben Meir)

The Foundry wheels have matching pink decals, and Muc Off Big Bore Lite tubeless valves finish things off (Image credit: Ben Meir)

The back end looks aggressive, especially with the dropped seatstays. The frame also has a standard road Q-Factor. (Image credit: Ben Meir)